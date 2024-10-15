Mike McCarthy Says Cowboys Are Going To 'Relish' Digging Themselves Out Of Their Very Deep Hole

The Dallas Cowboys look like a franchise in shambles. While the 3-3 team may still have time on their side to get things moving in the right direction, you add key injuries and a 42-point home loss to the equation, and it's incredibly easy to write this team off.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't see it that way.

Now, of course, it's part of McCarthy's job to stay positive and look at his team through an optimistic lens. He's not only checking that box, but he's actually looking forward to trying to dig his team out of what some would call a crater-sized hole.

‘Relish’ was the specific word McCarthy used.

"At the end of the day, if we totally don’t believe it’s about us, it’ll always be about us and play to who we are, what we do, how we do it, then we’re not going to get to where we want to go," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "And I believe we will. I think this is an opportunity that we relish. I know I relish it. And I think they do too."

"So this is a place that a lot of good can come out of it. Been here before. And I think this is a really good opportunity for our leadership. I think it’s an excellent opportunity for our young guys to continue to play. It’s an excellent opportunity for those guys to build off some of the things they have done well. Because this will pay forward."

Again, you can't fault McCarthy for being optimistic, but for him to say he's relishing the challenge ahead of him just one day after the Cowboys were embarrassed by the Detroit Lions on their own turf by the sound of 47-9 won't exactly be music to some Dallas fan's ears.

This week's bye for the Cowboys couldn't come at a better time, but things don't get easier for the team out of the break as they'll go on the road for back-to-back games against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Splitting those two games, at worst, is a must for Dallas.