Detroit Lions' Best Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown Buries Cowboys Cornerback Over Online Beef

We've got a rivalry between the Detroit Lions' top wideout and a Dallas Cowboys cornerback. After their recent matchup, we've got a clear winner in the dispute.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the four-year WR in Detroit, piled on Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis after the Lions spanked Dallas in a 47-9 win on Sunday.

St. Brown took to social media after the win for a victory lap: posting a screenshot of a dig Lewis made at the receiver and part-time podcaster.

"You a b***h," Lewis said in an Instagram DM sent to Amon-Ra.

Holding the advantage after Detroit's 38-point win, St. Brown clowned the cornerback by sharing his fighting words with his followers.

Lewis proved to be all talk and no sizzle despite Amon-Ra's relatively quiet outing in Week 6.

St. Brown is a fiery player who usually backs up his chatter with big stats.

He previously singled out Lewis on his podcast, saying he was ready to humble the Cowboys defender for 'yapping' too much on the field.

"He was talking crazy out of pocket," St. Brown said.

Amon-Ra finished with four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

He added, "Even [Lions wideout Jameson Williams] heard it, too. He was coming in. At that point, it's like, I don't know what he's saying. I'm trying to make plays, win the game. I'm not worried about him. But once he starts talking like that, it's like, all right, if I do get a chance to kill him, I'ma kill him."

