Dak Prescott Cordially Invites Cowboys Doubters To Jump Off The Bandwagon

The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season is off to a not-so-great start. But if you don't have faith that they'll turn things around, then you can just get out! At least, that's according to Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25, on Sunday afternoon to fall to 1-2 on the season. At one point, the Ravens led 28-3. And while Prescott & Co. mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to secure the win at home.

After the game, a video went viral of the team heading through the tunnel into the locker room. The Cowboys QB says to the camera, "Jump off if you want. Please, please, please do."

It was an apparent invitation for fans who are discouraged about the unimpressive start to the season to go ahead and get off the bandwagon now.

Maybe Prescott was trying to be a motivator for his teammates by letting them know that he is fully confident they can right this ship. But, really, it's just a bad look for him.

Cowboys fans have high expectations for their team, and they should. For starters, Prescott signed a four-year contract extension worth $240 million earlier this month — making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. That alone shows that the team has faith in a guy who has yet to reach a conference championship.

And that's despite winning 12 games in each of the past three years. Every season, Dak and "Dem Boys" dominate the regular season and then crumble in the playoffs.

Yet the fans still show up and pack Jerry's World, despite watching their beloved Cowboys collapse and let them down every single season.

So, instead of yelling at fans to jump off the bandwagon, Dak, maybe try giving them a reason to stay there.