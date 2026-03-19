OutKick Bracket Breakdown: Full Preview Of 2026 NCAA Tournament & March Madness

OutKick’s 2026 NCAA Tournament recap breaks down each region with Final Four picks, sleeper teams, potential busts, first-round upset alerts, and key players to watch for bracket pool success.

In preparation for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, OutKick delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire bracket. Looking for some advice for your March Madness bracket pool? You've come to the right place!

We've got you covered with a general tips and tricks article that can help you differentiate yourself from your bracket pool competitors:

READ: Tips For Filling Out Your 2026 NCAA Tournament March Madness Bracket

Plus, we have detailed breakdowns of each of the four regions in the NCAA Tournament. These include the most likely team from each region to reach the Final Four, sleeper teams that could surprise everyone, highly-seeded busts and potential first-round upsets to keep an eye on.

Below is a quick recap of each region, followed by a link to the in-depth analysis.

2026 NCAA Tournament Region Breakdowns To Help You Win Your March Madness Bracket Pool

EAST REGION

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Duke Blue Devils

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #11 South Florida Bulls

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #4 Kansas Jayhawks

First-Round Upset Alert: #11 South Florida over #6 Louisville

Player(s) To Watch: Cam Boozer, Duke & Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Complete breakdown HERE.

WEST REGION

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Arizona Wildcats

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #11 Texas Longhorns

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #2 Purdue Boilermakers

First-Round Upset Alert: #11 Texas over #6 BYU

Player(s) To Watch: AJ Dybantsa, BYU & Brayden Burries, Arizona

Complete breakdown HERE.

SOUTH REGION

Most Likely Final Four Team: #2 Houston Cougars

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #5 Vanderbilt Commodores

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers

First-Round Upset Alert: #11 VCU over #6 North Carolina

Player To Watch: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Complete breakdown HERE.

MIDWEST REGION

Most Likely Final Four Team: #2 Iowa State Cyclones

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #6 Tennessee Volunteers

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Virginia Cavaliers AND #4 Alabama Crimson Tide

First-Round Upset Alert: #10 Santa Clara over #7 Kentucky

Player To Watch: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Complete breakdown HERE.