2026 NCAA Tournament Breakdown: East Region Best Bets, Sleepers & Busts

The NCAA Tournament Bracket is set and, for many Americans, that means it's time to start making picks for March Madness bracket pools. In case you missed it, I wrote a general tips & tricks piece with advice for filling out your own bracket as you attempt to win your office pool.

For this series, we're going to go through each region and deliver an in-depth breakdown of each of the 16-team clusters, with some of my favorite picks and sleepers. And we're starting with the East region, headlined by the #1 overall seed in the tournament, the Duke Blue Devils.

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Duke Blue Devils

I'd love to pick another team here, but the fact is that this year has loaded teams at the top of each region. Like last year, the #1 seeds are among the strongest group of #1s (relative to the field) as we've seen in a long time, and Duke is the best of the bunch… again. It didn't work out last year, as Duke fell in the Final Four to Houston. But there's no reason to think Duke won't be in the Final Four again.

They replaced their superstar freshman from last season, Cooper Flagg, with another superstar freshman, Cameron Boozer. He's averaging a double-double (22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds per game) and is a lock to be selected with one of the first three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The two biggest hurdles for Duke are injuries and the East region. The team lost starting point guard Caleb Foster to a fractured foot, and he's out indefinitely with his NCAA Tournament status in serious doubt. Starting forward Patrick Ngongba missed the ACC Tournament with his own foot injury, but he's expected to play in the team's Round of 64 game.

If Foster can't return and Ngongba is hampered by his injury, it could be tough sledding in a region that also features UConn, Michigan State, Kansas and St. John's. Still, Duke is the heavy favorite to make it to the Final Four and should be able to get there.

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #6 Louisville Cardinals

While this region looks tough on paper because it features so many blue-blood programs, the real reason is the underseeding of the Cardinals. The biggest hurdle for Louisville for a Final Four run is a potential Round of 32 matchup against Michigan State, a top-ten rated team, according to KenPom. But Louisville rates better than this region's #4 seed, Kansas. It rates just slightly below the region's #5 seed, St. John's. And UConn is the worst #2 seed in the tournament.

Plus, the Cardinals have a profile that typically means success during the NCAA Tournament: they are good on both ends of the floor. Louisville is 19th in offensive efficiency and 25th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. That's the profile of a team with the ability to make a deep run in March.

They did lose both matchups against Duke, including an 83-52 shellacking in Durham, so that's worth keeping in mind if Louisville faces the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. And South Florida is no slouch as an #11 seed in the Round of 64, so the road for Louisville is fraught with peril. But if you're looking for a contrarian pick that could make a run if everything goes right, give the Cardinals a peek.

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #4 Kansas Jayhawks

I wanted to put UConn here because they're so hot-and-cold, and I could see them throwing up a dud early, but their path to the second weekend isn't overly difficult. So, I'll go with the obvious pick here and say Kansas. The Jayhawks rate below the Red Storm, the #5 seed in the region, despite being seeded higher.

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson is potentially the #1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, but he's been wildly inconsistent and St. John's has the type of defense that could frustrate Peterson and immediately get him off his game.

Michigan State is another candidate here and makes sense given my Louisville pick, but the Spartans are a very good team and if they get past Louisville, I think they make the Elite Eight. The difficulty in making these picks in this region just shows how fun the East is going to be to watch this year.

First-Round Upset Alert: #11 South Florida over #6 Louisville

"But Dan, how can you say Louisville is a sleeper Final Four team but also going to lose in the Round of 64?!"

Totally fair question, hypothetical reader. And, honestly, I don't have a great answer. The range of outcomes for the Cardinals is wider than arguably any team in the tournament this year. I could see them getting hot and making a surprise run to the Final Four. I could also see them losing to South Florida in the first round.

South Florida has some legitimate talent (including four solid guards, which is very important for the NCAA Tournament) and quietly hasn't lost a game since a last-second tip-in against Temple on January 31. Still, the Bulls enter the NCAA Tournament on an 11-game win streak and completely steamrolled the American Conference Tournament, beating both of its opponents by 15+ points.

Also, there just aren't a lot of great upset spots in the region, at least for the Round of 64. Kansas isn't great, as mentioned, but they drew Cal Baptist and that shouldn't be a problem. Same goes for UConn, which gets Furman (the sixth-worst team in the tournament). I don't even think UCLA drew a difficult matchup getting UCF (a 10-seed rated lower than virtually every 11 seed in the dance). St. John's also shouldn't have trouble with Northern Iowa.

Player(s) To Watch: Cam Boozer, Duke & Darryn Peterson, Kansas

For most regions, I'll stick with one player to watch, but I couldn't choose between the two freshmen sensations, Boozer and Peterson. So I broke my own rules and decided to list both.

These are two of the three players vying to be the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, along with BYU's AJ Dybantsa. Boozer is a double-double machine who can score from anywhere on the court and consistently gets to the free throw line. He had a rough outing in the ACC Championship against Virginia (3-17 FG), so it'll be interesting to see how he bounces back.

Peterson, at one time, seemed like a lock to be the Draft's top pick, but he's had a bit of a strange season. Just as much as Peterson can put the team on his back and lead Kansas to wins on his own, he has a tendency to disappear (or randomly remove himself from games). Even his head coach has called Peterson's tendency to check himself out of games, "concerning."

But at any moment, Peterson can turn it on and look like one of the best basketball players in the country. It'll be interesting to see which version we get in the NCAA Tournament.