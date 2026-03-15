OutKick's 2026 NCAA Tournament Breakdown: East And West Regions

After months of regular-season action, a thrilling two weeks of conference championship play and one important bracket reveal, the 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially here. OutKick has you covered with a complete breakdown of the bracket, with the information you need to know for the East and West regions below.

If you're looking for the Midwest and South regions, we've got those breakdowns as well.

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East Region

No. 1 Seed – Duke (32-2)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Because Duke is the best team in the country with one of the best players, Cameron Boozer, who is a likely Top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Duke should be favored to cut down the nets at the end of the NCAA Tournament, and they're the top-rated team by analytics guru Ken Pomeroy.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

The East region. Duke drew a very difficult road to the Final Four with a potential matchup against either Kansas or St. John's in the Sweet 16 and either UConn or Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

No. 2 Seed – UConn (29-5)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

This is an incredibly talented squad with a Top 15 defense. They have some of the most impressive wins of any team in the country, including early-season victories over Florida, Kansas, Illinois, and BYU. Plus, they had a heartbreaking loss to Arizona (71-67) in a game the Huskies led in the final two minutes.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

The selection committee decided to keep the Huskies on the two-line despite an embarrassing 20-point loss in the Big East championship against St. John's. Connecticut has been incredibly inconsistent this season and if "bad UConn" shows up early, they might not make it very far.

No. 3 Seed – Michigan St. (25-7)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

The Spartans ran the Big Ten gauntlet and had a 15-5 record in Big Ten play, showing the team can compete against some of the best teams in college basketball. They're an experienced squad with multiple upperclassmen contributing big minutes for Tom Izzo.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

They have no momentum heading into the Big Dance. Sparty lost its regular season finale against Michigan and then suffered an upset loss in its first Big Ten tournament game against UCLA.

No. 4 Seed – Kansas (23-10)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

The Jayhawks can make a run if the country's most enigmatic player, Darryn Peterson, decides to show up and show out. It's been a strange year for the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, but he can turn it on when he wants to and put the team on his back.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Darryn Peterson. Just as much as Peterson can put the team on his back and lead Kansas to wins on his own, he has a tendency to disappear (or randomly remove himself from games).

No. 5 Seed – St. John's (28-6)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

St. John's is a potential sleeping giant with a head coach in Rick Pitino who knows how to win the NCAA Tournament. After starting slowly (9-5), the Johnnies have won 19 of their last 20 games, including routing UConn in the Big East championship.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Scoring. KenPom rates St. John's as the 44th most efficient offense in the country, second-worst of any team rated inside the Top 20 overall.

No. 6 Seed – Louisville (23-10)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Guard play is pivotal in the NCAA Tournament and Louisville has plenty of talent in that department. Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown combined to average over 36 points per game this season and the Cardinals have four guards averaging at least 10 points per game (J'Vonne Hadley and Isaac McKneely are the others).

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Brown, the team's second-leading scorer, missed the team's final two regular season games and both ACC Tournament games with a back injury. He's hopeful of playing in the NCAA Tournament, but if he's limited or can't suit up, it makes the Cardinals very vulnerable.

Most Exciting Potential Sweet 16 Matchup – No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Kansas

Why I want to see this game:

Yes, I could get cute and not pick the obvious game, but I can't do it here. Seeing the two blue bloods go head-to-head on the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in a battle of two of the best freshmen in the country (Cameron Boozer vs. Darryn Peterson) is arguably the juiciest Sweet 16 matchup in the entire bracket.

First Round Game I'm Most Fired Up To Watch – No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida

Why I'm excited to watch this game:

This has upset alert written all over it for the sixth-seeded Cardinals, who draw the newly-crowned American Conference champion South Florida Bulls. USF has some legit talent for a non-power conference team, and they could make some noise in the Big Dance. Plus, Mikel Brown is dealing with an injury and if he's hampered at all, it could be a big problem for Louisville.

West Region

No. 1 Seed – Arizona (32-2)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

There are three teams in the country that analytics say are head-and-shoulders better than everyone else and Arizona is one of them (along with Duke and Michigan). The Big 12 has several very good teams (Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and BYU) and Arizona swept the regular season and conference tournament championships.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

It's hard to find a weakness on this Wildcats team and the region isn't overly difficult. Drawing Purdue as the two-seed, a team that was ranked No. 1 overall at one point in the season, might be the biggest hurdle they have to clear.

No. 2 Seed – Purdue (27-8)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

This is a team that was ranked No. 1 overall in the preseason AP poll, so the talent is clearly there. They started 17-1 before faltering but then bounced back to win the Big Ten tournament, including a win over Michigan, one of the best teams in the nation. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn form an incredible senior trio capable of taking over any game.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Inconsistency. Purdue started 17-1 before going 6-7 (haha, 67!) in its final 13 games. So, which Boilermakers team shows up in the NCAA Tournament: the one that lost one game in the season's first two-and-a-half months, the one that went under .500 for a 13-game stretch over the final month-and-a-half, or the one that ran the table in the Big Ten Tournament?

No. 3 Seed – Gonzaga (30-3)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

This isn't one of Mark Few's best Gonzaga teams in recent memory, but the Bulldogs are still a Top 10 team according to KenPom, and they are particularly adept on the defensive side of the court. Graham Ike is one of the best players in college basketball, and his experience as a fifth-year senior playing in his fourth NCAA Tournament should help.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

An injury to the team's second-leading scorer Braden Huff, who has been out since mid-January. He's not expected to return for the first weekend, but if Gonzaga advances, how effective will he be after not playing for over two months, if he returns at all?

No. 4 Seed – Arkansas (26-8)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

They just made a run through the SEC Tournament, so clearly the team isn't incapable of beating several good teams in a row. Darius Acuff is one of the country's top scorers and is capable of taking over any game at any time.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Defense. The Razorbacks can certainly score the basketball, averaging 90 points per game. But they also rate 48th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The question is whether they can get the stops they need when crunch time hits.

No. 5 Seed – Wisconsin (24-10)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

When they're on, the Badgers can compete with anyone in the nation (as evidenced by wins over Michigan, Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan State this season). Greg Gard teams are usually known for defense, but this Wisconsin team can score (83 points/game).

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Inexplicable poor performances. The Badgers have suffered some massive losses this season, including a 30-point blowout against Nebraska, a 28-point loss to BYU, a 17-point loss to Ohio State, and a 16-point loss to Purdue, as well as double-digit losses against TCU, Villanova, and Oregon.

No. 6 Seed – BYU (23-11)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Because they have AJ Dybantsa, one of the most talented players in the country and a near lock to be drafted in the Top 3 in the 2026 NBA Draft.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

The loss of Richie Saunders to a torn ACL in February was a devastating blow to a team that had a chance to make some real noise in the NCAA Tournament. Without Saunders, the team's best shooter, it's going to allow opponents to really key in on Dybantsa.

Most Exciting Potential Sweet 16 Matchup – No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Why I want to see this game:

These are two teams that began the season with National Championship aspirations and if they meet in the Sweet 16, one of them gets to keep those hopes alive. Both are rated inside the Top 10 according to KenPom, making this a potential massive matchup during the NCAA Tournament's second weekend.

First Round Game I'm Most Fired Up To Watch – No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point

Why I'm excited to watch this game:

As noted, this is a Wisconsin team that is the highest-scoring in the Greg Gard era, which is why this could be a high-flying first round battle with a High Point squad that can also score (90 points per game) but struggles to play defense (161st in defensive efficiency according to KenPom). And don't sleep on the Panthers' chances to shock the world and pull off the classic 12/5 upset.