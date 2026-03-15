OutKick's 2026 NCAA Tournament Breakdown: South And Midwest Regions

After months of regular season action, a thrilling two weeks of conference championship play and one important bracket reveal, the 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially here. OutKick has you covered with a complete breakdown of the bracket, with the information you need to know on the South and Midwest regions below. For an analysis of the East and West regions, click here.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

South Region

No. 1 Seed – Florida Gators (26-7)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

The Florida Gators have the best frontcourt in the nation and, with respect to Dan Hurley, probably the best coach in the country in Todd Golden. They're deep, they're experienced, and they're looking to make history with another back-to-back tournament run.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

While Florida has improved their three-point shooting, their woes behind the arc flared up in the SEC Tournament this weekend. If the Gators have an Achilies heel, it will be their lack of a guard who can create his own shot like they had in Walter Clayton Jr. last season.

No. 2 Seed – Houston Cougars (28-6)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

The Cougars have something to prove after coming oh-so-close to glory last year. They're one of the most elite defensive teams in the country and with studs like Milos Uzan back from last season's runner-up squad, they have the experience to make a deep run and potentially raise a banner.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

It's nitpicky, but the Cougars are not quite as elite as some of the other top seeds on offense, and the one seed in their region, Florida, grades out slightly better than they do in most of the important KenPom categories.

No. 3 Seed – Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

You will find no better offensive team than Illinois in this year's tournament. The Illini are the top-ranked team in terms of offensive KenPom ratings, and few teams will be able to keep up with them.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Illinois is a little shaky on defense, and their record against some of the more elite teams on their schedule this season leaves a lot to be desired. That could be the difference between a Final Four run and getting bounced in the Sweet 16 against a team like Houston.

No. 4 Seed – Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Nebraska will grind anyone down with their elite defense and turn games into rock fights. Sometimes, it's about who makes the most mistakes, and the Huskers will absolutely force some errors out of their opponents in high pressure situations.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

We all know Nebraska has never won an NCAA Tournament game in their program's history, and that has to count for something. It might sound like a logical fallacy, but until I "see one go through the hoop," I can't see the Huskers making it out of the first weekend alive.

No. 5 Seed – Vanderbilt Commodores (26-8)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Vandy has proven they can hang with the best of them, completely dismantling Florida just 24 hours before Selection Sunday. The Commodores are elite on offense, and their guard play, highlighted by the dynamic duo of Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles, will be tough for any team to contend with.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Aside from their win over Florida, it's hard to make the case that Vandy has an elite resume heading into the tournament. Even their win against the Gators felt like a case of a team getting unsustainably hot from three-point range, and there's a chance that they don't have any magic left in them.

No. 6 Seed – North Carolina Tar Heels (24-8)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Most people agree that this year's Duke team is the best team we've seen in quite sometime, outpacing last season's team in KenPom ratings. Well, the Tar Heels have a win over the Blue Devils to prove that they can hang with anyone at any time.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

The Tar Heels don't do anything at an elite level, ranking outside the top 30 in both offensive and defensive KenPom ratings. It's hard to see UNC overcoming teams like Houston and Florida in their region. They also lost top-flight freshman Caleb Wilson for the season, and only beat Duke with Wilson in the lineup, so it's hard to see them replicating that performance.

Most Exciting Potential Sweet 16 Matchup – No. 2 Houston vs. No. 3 Illinois

Why I want to see this game:

As I said before, I have a hard time seeing Nebraska making it out of the opening weekend. That almost leaves Houston and Illinois as the default matchup everyone should be looking forward to. Illinois' top-ranked defense going up against Houston's elite defense will make for a thrilling "best-on-best" Sweet 16 showdown.

First Round Game I'm Most Fired Up To Watch – No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Troy

Why I'm excited to watch this game:

If you're looking for a big-time upset in the first round, look no further than Troy over Nebraska. I just don't trust Nebraska, and although on paper the Huskers should be a lock to take home the dub, they are a seriously flawed offensive team, which can make for a great upset recipe.

Midwest Region

No. 1 Seed – Michigan Wolverines (31-2)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Michigan is SUPER long and features an absolute freak down low in 7'3" center, Aday Mara, to compliment their top-ranked KenPom defense. The Wolverines can suffocate anyone en route to a Final Four.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

It's hard to find a flaw in Michigan's overall resume, but the Wolverines have had some trouble with teams who are similarly as long as they are (namely Purdue). Couple that with a key injury to LJ Cason, which will test their depth, and Michigan suddenly feels vulnerable.

No. 2 Seed – Iowa State Cyclones (27-7)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

The Cyclones can defend with the best of them, and having played in the crucible that is the Big 12 has them as battled tested as anyone in the country, pulling down wins against the likes of Houston, Texas Tech, Kansas, and a nice non-conference win against St. Johns.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

Iowa State's offense is nice, but no one is mistaking them for an offensive juggernaut like an Illinois or Alabama, and both their three-point shooting and free-throw percentage are nothing to write home about. Ask Derrick Rose and Memphis about the importance of free-throw shooting in a tournament setting.

No. 3 Seed – Virginia Cavaliers (29-5)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

These aren't your uncle's Cavaliers, as Virginia has eschewed the slow, methodical pace of the Tony Bennett era for a more sped-up, spaced-out attack. They won't kill you with the three, but are shooting a respectable 36% from three.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

While Virginia looks more respectable on offense than they have in past years, they are nowhere near some of the elite teams they will potentially face in the later rounds of the tournament. If they run into a hot-shooting team, they might get run out of the gym.

No. 4 Seed – Alabama Crimson (23-9)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

If you want high-powered offense, Alabama is your team. The Crimson Tide are top-three in offensive KenPom ratings, and LaBaron Philo is as good a guard as you will find in the country.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

I have to question Alabama's toughness and ability to defend. Their last game before the tournament will leave a bad taste in a lot of Tide fans' mouths, so it will be interesting to see if that bad mojo carries over into the Tournament as well.

No. 5 Seed – Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-10)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

The Red Raiders have been giant slayers in 2025-26, taking down teams like Houston and Arizona in conference play, and have maybe the best win in the country over Duke. There aren't many teams more battle tested than Texas Tech.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

While their good-but-not-great KenPom defensive rating is a red flag, the true elephant in the room for the Red Raiders is the loss of their superstar forward, JT Toppin. I would feel infinitely more bullish picking them to make a Final Four run if he were fully healthy, but without him, I have my doubts.

No. 6 Seed – Tennessee Volunteers (22-11)

Why they can make a run to the Final Four:

Tennessee has one of the best freshmen in the country in Nate Ament, and when you couple him with superstar guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and their ability to defend at a high level (see their earlier matchup against Bama), the Vols can give any team in the field fits in the halfcourt.

What might hold them back in the NCAA Tournament:

The Vols' offense can be tough to watch sometimes, and it's hard to see anyone on the team outside of Gillespie creating their shot to get Tennessee out of trouble. The Vols have the ability to hang with anyone, but it's hard to see them being consistent enough to make a Final Four run.

Most Exciting Potential Sweet 16 Matchup – No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Why I want to see this game:

Much like in the South region, a Michigan/Bama matchup will feature an unstoppable force (Alabama's offense) vs. an immovable object (Michigan's defense). Basketball fans should be foaming at the mouth thinking about this potential Sweet 16 showdown.

First Round Game I'm Most Fired Up To Watch – No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 SMU

Why I'm excited to watch this game:

Assuming SMU takes care of Miami (OH) in the First Four, I really like the idea of Tennessee having to earn its way into the round of 32. SMU's offense should be up to the task against the Vols and could give us the 11 over 6 upset we all crave on our brackets.