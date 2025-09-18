NFL Viewership Through Week 2 At An All-Time High With Fox Game Leading Way

League averages 20.7 million viewers per game through first two weeks of 2025 season

The NFL steamroller is apparently unstoppable, and the proof is the league's historic viewership the first two weeks of the 2025 season.

Simply, the NFL is averaging 20.7 million viewers per game the first two weeks of this season.

That is the NFL's highest average through two weeks on record. It also represents a 4 percent hike from 2024 and a stunning 17 percent hike from 2023.

NFL Ratings Hit Historic High

So, steamroller rolling.

NFL games have accounted for 13 of the top 15 top-rated shows on TV since the start of the season.

And that includes games involving a wide variety of teams from all parts of the country, suggesting these numbers will continue because they don't depend on the rise or fall of any one team.

Speaking of rise and fall, the Fox game on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, did massive numbers. It drew 33.8 million viewers.

Chiefs Versus Eagles Killed It

And, we get it, that was a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The numbers for that Super Bowl were at an all-time high. So big-time interest in the rematch seven months later.

But that's not the only game the NFL is boasting about right now. Consider:

The Dallas Cowboys versus Philadelphia Eagles in the season kickoff game on NBC drew 28.3 million viewers. (Maybe viewers were mesmerized by Jalen Carter's spitting.)

The Buffalo Bills verus the Baltimore Ravens, again on NBC, drew 24.7 million viewers.

The Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers on CBS drew 24 million viewers.

The Minnesota Vikings hosting the Chicago Bears on ABC and ESPN drew 22.1 million viewers.

NFL Games Doing Great Numbers

All of these NFL games and a handful more that were regional telecasts drew a bigger audience than the highest rated college football game so far this season.

Remember that Texas at Ohio State game on Fox drew an average of 16.62 million viewers. The audience reached a high of 18.6 million during a 15-minute window in the second half. Neither number is close to the top NFL games.

And even this top college game is something of a unicorn because the audience dropped off significantly for the second-highest rated college game of the season – Georgia at Tennessee.

That game attracted 12.6 million viewers.

At some point, we're going to have to start asking why the always popular NFL is growing in viewership beyond past highs. We need reasons.

Possible Reasons For NFL Audience Hike

Is it the new kickoff that President Trump hates so much but is actually raising the average on returns factoring with viewers?

Is it that people love to watch the Chiefs, now 0-2, crumble before their eyes?

Is it because people have adopted the Eagles as the new dynasty and can't get enough of the Tush Push?

Or is it the NFL season so far has delivered some legitimately exciting games – the Bills comeback against Baltimore was bonkers – with compelling storylines?

Whatever the reasons, fans are gobbling it up. So, this much is certain: The NFL is rolling.