Viewership Numbers For Super Bowl LIX Were At An All-Time High

The TV ratings for Super Bowl LIX are out, and the numbers might surprise you.

During the NFL’s biggest game, the Philadelphia Eagles made the Kansas City Chiefs look like an SEC team during bowl season. The final score was 40-22 , but at two separate points in the game, the Eagles led 24-0 and 40-6. Heck, in the first half , the Chiefs had only converted one first down, which was less than the amount of interceptions Patrick Mahomes had thrown (two).

So yeah, the game itself wasn’t that exciting, unless you were an Eagles fan or just didn’t want the Chiefs to win (which covers almost everyone in America). The halftime show wasn’t well received either, as a lot of fans voiced displeasure over Kendrick Lamar’s performance .

You would think that a combination of those two factors - which comprise the two main parts of the whole thing - would deal a significant blow to the ratings of the event. But the opposite was true. In fact, it was the most-watched Super Bowl ever

Here are some of the viewership numbers behind the event, which was aired on Fox:

126 million - The average number of viewers across all platforms (for reference, that’s over a third of America’s population ).

). 13.6 million - The amount of views the game got through its streaming platform, Tubi, which is a record for streaming. The total number from all NFL streaming services brought it to 14.5 million.

135.7 million - the peak amount of viewers, which happened during 8-8:15 p.m., which was during the second quarter.

Those are some wild numbers, especially considering that it wasn’t all that entertaining for the casual fan that was looking for a close game. But I guess the prospect of the Chiefs winning three Super Bowls in a row - and the Eagles having a chance to stop it - was certainly a compelling storyline.

Plus, Fox does a pretty job of producing the games if I do say so myself.