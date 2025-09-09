Spitgate Costs Jalen Carter A One-Game Suspension Which NFL Deems He Already Served

The NFL has come down on Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for his spitting incident in last Thursday's NFL kickoff game against the Cowboys, and while the punishment sounds harsh, the league actually found a way to not miss any more games.

The NFL says Carter "has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys."

But because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1, and he will forfeit his game check.

Jalen Carter Loses A Game Check

The game check Carter will give up is going to cost him $57,222.

The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal.

He is now eligible to participate in the club’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

So, Carter is getting off lighter than he actually might have because of the timing of his offense. Had he spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after he actually participated in the opener, he might have easily been suspended for the coming game.

Carter Didn't Mind League Emphasis

This offseason the NFL stressed to teams and players that league rules prohibiting unsportsmanlike conduct are of vital importance to everyone involved in the game.

The NFL has been clear with players, clubs, and the NFLPA that it plans to place particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season.

Carter obviously missed that memo because he seemed to think Prescott had spit in his general direction before the Eagles and Cowboys ran their first play from scrimmage. And that's when Carter, face-to-face with the Cowboys quarterback, spit on Prescott.

The disgusting move was obviously captured on national television and Carter was immediately disqualified from the game.

Carter Versus Dak Costs DT

Prescott was not flagged for basically spitting at the ground. And obviously he was not ejected from the game the Eagles ultimately won. An NFL Players Association source told OutKick that Prescott would not be fined in any way.

Afterward the game, Carter apologized.

"It's a mistake that happened on my side," Carter told reporters. "It won't happen again. So, I feel bad for, just my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also, but the fans they showed the most love. You heard them out there today.

"Just not being able to finish or start the game even, just f--ked me up. I got to do better. It won't happen again."