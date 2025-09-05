Spitgate Between Jalen Carter And Dak Prescott Is Not Over And Everyone Except Carter Knows It

NFL emphasizing sportsmanship this year so league may make example of ejected Philadelphia Eagles star

Dak Prescott spit. Then Jalen Carter spit. And this spit for spat is the most attention saliva has gotten since Hawk Tuah Girl got her 15 minutes of fame.

Carter, the Philadelphia Eagles outstanding defensive tackle, did the right thing after he was ejected from Thursday night's regular-season kickoff game by waiting in the locker room afterward – a wait that spanned into Tuesday morning because the game was at one point delayed by lightning.

That could be important for him.

Jalen Carter: I Made A Mistake

As OutKick first reported Thursday night, Carter faces an NFL fine or perhaps even a suspension for his spitting incident.

In a year that the NFL is emphasizing sportsmanship and respect for the opponent, going so far as sending teams a video from NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent outlining what is unacceptable behavior, it is possible the league will make an example of Carter.

Working in his favor? He handled the matter well after the game.

He not only stuck around for his team to finish its 24-20 season-opening victory but also waited to speak with reporters, too. And he showed some contrition.

"It's a mistake that happened on my side," Carter told reporters. "It won't happen again. So, I feel bad for, just my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also, but the fans they showed the most love. You heard them out there today.

"Just not being able to finish or start the game even, just f--ked me up. I got to do better. It won't happen again,"

Some Context To Spitgate

So what really happened? Did Carter just lose his head or was there something that set him off?

Prescott, you see, was captured on NBC cameras spitting at the ground in Carter's general direction. He then made eye contact with Carter, who was retreating but stopped stepping back when Prescott spit and then seemingly smiled at him.

That's when Carter advanced toward the Dallas quarterback and Prescott similarly advanced toward Carter. Then came the disqualifying spitting by Carter.

Prescott's version of events is that after the opening kickoff, the Dallas offense and Eagles defense were on the field and Carter began "trolling" around the Dallas huddle, "Trying to mess with [rookie guard] Tyler Booker."

"I was just looking at [Carter]," Prescott said. "I guess I needed to spit and instead of spitting on my lineman, I just spit ahead."

Carter And Prescott Spit, Both Insulted

That's when the confrontation happened because Carter advanced on Prescott.

"He said, ‘You trying to spit on me?’ " Prescott recounted. "At that point, I thought, like, he was insulting me. I wouldn't spit on somebody. I'm damn sure not trying to spit on you, I'm about to play a game. I'm wondering why you're trying to mess with the rookie.

"So, I actually said the word, why the hell, and it was probably a little more colorful, but why would I need to spit on you for? And he just spit on me in that moment. It was more a surprise than anything. And the ref saw it, threw the flag."

Prescott said he didn't realize Carter was disqualified and added it was "unfortunate."

Carter, who got a talking-to from quarterback Jalen Hurts among others afterward, didn't claim he was provoked by Prescott but didn't dismiss the notion either.

"I don't try to do nothing out of the ordinary, I feel I done something back, just provoking," he said. "But if there's something out there, y'all see it."

Carter said he'll now "focus on next week."

Someone may eventually explain to him this isn't just going to disappear in the coming week – something Prescott already understands.

"It's something that is probably going to get a lot of coverage and a lot of attention," the quarterback offered. "Feel sorry for him. I know how excited each and every one of us are to kick off the season in the season opener and a helluva player like that doesn't even get a chance in the first play."