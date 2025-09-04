Jalen Carter Ejected From Eagles Game Against Cowboys Before First Play From Scrimmage

It took approximately six seconds for the 2025 NFL season and the Philadelphia Eagles defense of their Super Bowl championship to go sideways. Thanks, Jalen Carter.

When the regular-season game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys kicked off Thursday evening, Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren injured his left leg on the play. And as a solemn VanSumeren sat on the field, waiting to be attended by trainers, Carter lost his mind.

Jalen Carter Spit At Dak

With both the Cowboys offense and Eagles defense on the field, Carter walked over to the Cowboys huddle. He was met there by quarterback Dak Prescott.

And the two men, facemask-to-facemask, exchanged words and then Carter ended the meeting by spitting something on Prescott.

We say spitting something because we're not sure what it was. It was yellow. It didn't look like actual human saliva.

One of the officials, who had rushed over to the two men squaring off, immediately threw a flag.

The Eagles were penalized 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike penalty. And he was disqualified.

Eagles And Cowboys Get Chippy

Carter is the Eagles' best defensive player and one of the best defensive tackles in the game. He had 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss to help lead the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last season.

His loss – in addition to the offseason loses the Eagles endured following their Super Bowl win – not only hurt the Philadelphia defense, but prevented the unit from taking advantage of the Cowboys' new right guard Tyler Booker.

So, this is not typical. But this game soon developed (devolved?) into a typical Dallas-Eagles matchup.

On another kickoff, the Cowboys were flagged for two personal foul penalties. Obviously only one was walked off, but the tone has been set.

And Jalen Carter will almost surely face NFL fines or even a possible suspension for his unsportsmanlike behavior.