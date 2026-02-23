NASCAR Team Director Accused Of Unthinkable Acts, Bubba Wallace's Dumb Move & How Big Is Big Enough?

Not sure what else we can ask for as NASCAR fans after two weeks, right? I'm sure we're going to get a dud soon – possibly this weekend at COTA – but so far?

So good! Especially for Tyler Reddick. The little engine that could. I placed about a dozen small bets on drivers yesterday, and didn't throw $5 on the tiniest driver of all, ONLY because he won last week. No shot he was going to get lucky two weeks in a row, right? That's not how it works in NASCAR, especially when it comes to restrictor plate racing.

Yes, I know it's not called that anymore. I do not care. Last I checked we were Americans.

Anyway, he was in the right place, at the right time, two weeks in a row. What a run. Seeing him and Michael Jordan reenact Dirty Dancing every week has been special. Or, you know, something like that.

What else do y'all wanna talk about today? Caron Hocevar being an absolute MENACE behind the wheel? Sure. Why not? Not sure where I stand on this animal, but I think I'm all in.

I've also got a crew chief committing treason in one of the wilder stories to come out of NASCAR lately (that's saying something), More MJ consoling Bubba Wallace, and Hooters Gianna pouring one out of the Boca Raton Hooters as it sadly closes its doors.

This world has gone to hell in a handbasket, as Mamaw would say!

Four tires, enough fuel to keep the lights on at the Boca Hooters one final time, and maybe a tape measure for Carson Hocevar and Christopher Bell … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘How Big Is Big Enough?’ edition – is LIVE!

This Carson Hocevar is a reason to watch

First off, that's a funny ‘edition.' I don't often hit home runs with those, but I feel like I nailed this one. It ain't easy, you know? I'm not a magician.

But, thanks to Carson, this week was a lay-up.

Speaking of ‘ol Carson … this guy is an animal. I’m fairly certain everyone in the garage hates him, at least at the Cup level, but I'm all in. Sometimes I think he's just a reckless jackass on the track, but other times … I'm truly fascinated by him. I can't stop watching.

When they went to restart in the first OT yesterday with Carson out front, I knew they weren't making it back to the white flag incident-free. No shot.

Right on cue, this lunatic started sending cars to the moon TWO seconds after the restart:

Incredible. Listen to Clint's voice. He was as disgusted as he was confused. I loved it.

Was there a hole wide enough for Carson (good lord)? Eh. I can see it. I'm not sure that move was ever going to work out, but I can see what he saw, even for a second. I also understand his rationale. He was a sitting duck up there with all the TOYotas, so he had to try something. I get it.

But … that move was never going to work. Which, frankly, is why I loved it.

What an ACCUSATION!

Hilarious. Some folks will obviously hate Carson. Most, I assume, do. But I'd caution everyone about that for just a bit. He's the best thing going in this sport right now. I'm serious.

The guy is must-see TV whenever he's up front, and he's up front a lot. He's going to win soon, by the way. Probably more than once.

And he's doing this in a SPIRE car. Spire. This series needs A) personalities, and B) someone with plumbs on the track who doesn't give a crap.

Carson checks both boxes, easily. I'm all in. I'd imagine Kyle Busch is, too!

Not a bad person to have in your corner at the Cup level, by the way. I would imagine, on some level, Carson reminds Kyle a lot of himself at that age. Smart move pushing him to the win Saturday. That's called playing the long game.

OK, moving on …

Speaking of playing the long game … let's check in with former Joe Gibbs Racing employee, Chris Gabehart!

Bubba, Gianna & what a celebration!

I mean, what a TWIST! Let's quickly break it down like we're toddlers so we can all understand what's happening here …

JGR is essentially suing Chris Gabehart, the organization's former competition director, over alleged theft of trade secrets and breach of contract. Spicy. Love that.

Joe Gibbs Racing claims Gabehart stole sensitive company information right before leaving the team and planned to use it to help a rival team, Spire Motorsports. Gabehart, as you can see, denied everything and called the suit "frivolous and retaliatory."

Now, here's the tough sell for Chris … those pictures he reportedly took on his last day, and then saved in a file called SPIRE. What an AWFUL file name to choose if you're truly trying to steal trade secrets and commit espionage. Literally ANYTHING else would've been better. Anything.

Wild stuff. Hell, maybe that's why Carson is running so well with Spire at the moment?!

OK, couple quickies on the way out. First up? Another week of consoling Bubba Wallace, with MJ! Amazing. That should be a TV show at this point.

Consoling Bubba, With MJ!

I assumed Bubba was going to win yesterday, until he made just an awful move at the end and chose to block Hocevar instead of staying in front of Tyler Reddick at the bottom. All-time dumb decision. Reddick would've pushed him to a win, by the way. Team Orders 101. Bubba dug his own grave with that one.

Next? Congrats to Sheldon Creed!

Incredible race, but an even more incredible picture of Austin and Sheldon. "Make America Drunk Again" toolbelt is nasty work. God, I love this country. I bet these two let it RIP yesterday morning for USA-Canada.

What a weekend in Atlanta. Best track on the schedule right now, and it's not even kind of close.

OK, that's it for today. Good work, everyone. Hooters Gianna, like all of us, is sad the Boca Hooters is shutting down. Naturally. It's disgusting.

She takes us into the week – and into COTA.