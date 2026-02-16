Dramatic Bubba Wallace Acted Unbelievably After The Daytona 500, Driver Quits With Two To Go & We've Got BEEF!

Hey! I think we got a good Daytona 500. Right? Sure, about four of you angrily emailed me during the final stage yesterday because they were in fuel-saving mode and just riding around, but whatever. You can't win 'em all.

But, I think this one checked off all the boxes. Big wreck, but no red flags (or trips to Halifax). It didn't end under caution. NASCAR actually let them race. Bubba didn't win and start WWIII.

All in all, I think it was a successful Sunday. Sure, I'd assume NASCAR would've much preferred Chase Elliott to win over Tyler Reddick – for multiple reasons – but I'm convinced Chase will never win this thing, so that's a pipe dream at this point.

Anyway, we'll get to it all, obviously. I also have some SOLID #content out of the Daytona 500 infield, Natalie Decker had an unbelievable weekend, Bubba was maybe the most dramatic he's ever been yesterday, and I'll go ahead and plug my Big J Dale Earnhardt story since the anniversary of his death is technically not until Wednesday.

Sound good? Good!

Four tires, a splash of Sunoco racin' fuel, and maybe a little pick-me-up for Kyle Busch after he did one of the funniest (and saddest) things I've ever seen with two to go yesterday … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Hey, Can You Guys Be Quiet, This Is A Working Press Box!’ edition – is LIVE!

Chase never had a shot, did he?

Nobody here will understand that except maybe one person, but it's funny. I was scolded yesterday after the race by some Big J in the media center because apparently we were talking too loud.

God forbid we laugh in that hellhole. Sorry, pal. Sorry you can't work on your cute little story that nobody will read because some people are laughing on the other side of the room. Thoughts and prayers.

Amazing. What an industry I've chosen.

Anyway, let's dive in. I have to drive home this morning, so we're gonna be quick today.

Chase Elliott will never win a Daytona 500. I'm convinced of it. He came close in 2017 and then ran out of gas with two laps to go.

Yesterday, though, was a tough watch. He had it. He finally avoided the wreck. He came out with the lead on the last lap. The field was crashing behind him, and he was the best car left.

But, the worst place to be in the Daytona 500 is leading on the final turn. You never want to be in the lead. Not until the very last second, at least.

Chase never stood a chance.

What's Bubba doing here?

You don't see Chase get emotional like THAT, that often. Maybe ever. He was close. Maybe the closest he'll ever come to a Daytona 500. You never know. He knew it, but he also knew he had no chance.

Just listen:

Riley Herbst was not going to push Chase Elliott past 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick to win the Daytona 500. Wasn't gonna happen. Chase knew it. Not sure Brad knew it, which is why he was flummoxed by the move.

But Chase knew. He was a sitting duck with no teammate in sight. Reddick made the right move, and Chase needed literally anyone else behind him other than Riley Herbst.

Jeff … thoughts?

Amazing. I've watched that 100 times this morning. It's mesmerizing. "F--k! No. Noooooooooo!" I'd imagine that was NASCAR's reaction up in race control, too. You think they liked seeing MICHAEL JORDAN win instead of Chase Elliott? The guy who just stuffed them in a locker during a very ugly, very public court battle?

Don't think so. Oh well.

Speaking of hilarious reactions at the end of the race, let's check in with Bubba Wallace!

Kyle, Natalie & Dale, oh my!

I was so confused by all of this last night. These pictures of Bubba started coming across my timeline after Reddick won, and I had to go back and watch to make sure I wasn't going crazy.

I wasn't.

Bubba was nowhere close to winning at the end! Nowhere. Sure, he led a ton of laps in the final stage, but what does that matter? Bubba wasn't even in the lead pack coming to the checkered flag! He was in the SECOND pack a mile behind them! Why is he acting like I expected Chase Elliott to act? And then Michael Jordan has to console him? What?

Just odd. It was all odd. Not odd for Bubba, of course, but odd in general.

Anyway, maybe he should've just done what Kyle Busch did and say the hell with all of this!

I mean, to be fair, he was right. Rowdy gave up with two to go from about 15th, and then ended up finishing … 15th. And he didn't even tear up his automobile!

Now, is it weird to see a two-time champion and the polesitter of the race just quit with two laps to go in the Daytona 500? Sure. But, it's Kyle Busch. He's pretty miserable at all times, and I can't blame him for not wanting to potentially die while racing for 15th. Hell, I'd probably have done the same thing.

OK, let's get to some quick-hitters and then get on outta here. First up?

What a weekend. What an event. What a sport.

What a weekend, specifically for Natalie Decker. She was the talk of the garage. And by that, I mean everyone was on edge because she A) had an embarrassing crash, B) took her shirt off with some comedian whose name I'm not going to bother trying to spell, and C) went on a podcast and talked about her now-husband kinda-sorta grooming her when she was 14.

So, you know, a typical race weekend, I reckon! Not exactly the Speedweeks Dale Earnhardt was used to, but to each their own.

Speaking of Dale … I'm gonna go ahead and end the day by plugging my Big J Dale column on his death, 25 years later.

DALE'S DOCTOR TELLS ALL: 25 years later, Earnhardt's trauma doctor speaks out.

I spoke to the doctor who rode in the ambulance with him that day. I spent a lot of hours trying to track him down, and, amazingly, I actually did.

I don't plug my stuff often (hey now!), but I'm going to shamelessly do it here because Dale deserves all the clicks.

Here's an excerpt on the way out:

"It's a terrible thing to see somebody die," said Dr. Steve Bohannon. "I was just focused on taking care of my patient, it didn't matter who they were. We went into the trauma bay, and, you know, I knew he wasn't going to make it back."

There's also a section on Teresa Earnhardt being in the trauma center with Dale that y'all will probably like. Or not. Who knows? Teresa is a touchy subject for NASCAR fans, I know.

Anyway, there you have it. Twenty-five years on Wednesday. Unreal.

See y'all at Atlanta.