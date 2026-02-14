NASCAR's Natalie Decker Rips Off Her Fire Suit At Daytona To Kick Off The Weekend, Canadian Scumbag & Poppers

Natalie Decker is ready for a big weekend of content at the Daytona 500.

You guys know I love first-time emailers

— Greg W. from Indy steps up and it feels like we know each other, or have mutual friends:

First time reaching out to you. Love your content. I’m just not much of an input guy.

But in today’s Screencaps, you showed Soleta GC, and it touched my heart. We just moved my son and daughter-in-law down to Lakewood Ranch(Sarasota) on Jan 2nd. She is a pro golfer on the Epson Tour. And Soleta is her "home" course. So they are out at Soleta all the time practicing and playing. My wife and I are headed down to visit next week, and hope to get a few rounds in. Beautiful course. A couple NBA referees are members there too.

Background on me. Grew up in Van Wert, OH. Went to Ohio State. Huge Buckeye fan. Grew up a Big Red Machine fan back in the 70s. Moved to Indiana after college. Been here ever since. Listen to Dakich on OutKick and his local radio show almost every day. Love your Screencaps 10 minute segment with him on Fridays!

Lots of college friends from the Dayton area, and know the Brookville area well. Stop for Lee’s Chicken at that exit from time to time.

Hate that Wendy’s is hiring convicts. Love the old Pizza Huts. And Tate McRae is at least a 7-8.

Being the sports/baseball guy that you are…a little NW Ohio nugget. I’m good friends with the baseball Coach at Gibsonburg HS…who won the State Championship in 2013, with a sub-.500 regular season record. I think they even made a movie about it. Sidenote on him….he was the "tape/film" guy for Dakich when Dan coached at Bowling Green. Kyle and I both went to Crestview HS, but he was quite a bit younger than me. He played ball with my cousins in HS.

When I read Screencaps…it feels like we grew up together. We both appreciate the same things. Sports, beer, high quality IG models, Hooters, America First, and the list goes on. You even got me mowing on Thursdays. I need to get me some gear.

Kinsey:

I have this theory that if I can get a reader to email, he/she is likely to tell at least 5-10 friends about Screencaps. Greg feels like one of those emailers. I'm sure there was some apprehension. But now we're rolling. The training wheels are off and Greg's ready to have his head on a swivel for this column.

Greg's from Van Wert, OH. That's the town where all the Wiffle ball players for the Wren Warehouse Wiffle Ball Tournament come from.

Greg is correct. The unbelievable Gibsonburg state baseball title was turned into a movie. It's the only time a team has won a state title in Ohio HS baseball history with a sub-.500 record.

I might have to look up Greg's daughter-in-law to see if she needs a fourth at Soleta one of these days.

This is one of the most unique features I've ever seen in a Pizza Hut or any corporate-branded restaurant

— Ken G. wrote last night:

I had my first Pizza Hut pizza in about 30 years and it was as good as ever. I did not get to experience it fully as we had delivery to our new house. Hoping to visit this local diamond in the rough many times though.

Btw this in in Havre de Grace, MD which I don’t think was on your list of remaining original locations. Went in today to pick up a pie. I hope it’s not on the closing list.

Kinsey:

Ken included the photo of the Pizza Hut's fire pit, but didn't even mention it in the email. Talk about burying the lede here. Since writing about Pizza Hut in this column, I've seen hundreds of Pizza Huts, but I've never seen one with a fire pit.

Is it real?

"Yes," Ken assures me.

Real wood?

"I didn't look that closely," Ken replied.

Earlier this week, I wrote about how Adam Carolla schooled Bill Maher on LIBS and their leg crossing

— Katz writes:

I am laughing so hard at the Deep Knee Cross article, tears rolling. SO FUNNY! Thanks for making my day!

Kinsey:

You're welcome, Katz. This was a nugget that came about from our podcast monitoring system that I've been working on.

Ryan and Jeff B. keep going at it

— Meat expert Ryan in FoCo fires back at Jeff B. and his brisket:

Joe – (my better self says to let it go... but here we are)

I appreciate Jeff B sticking up for himself. Glad to see a little fire out of Indiana. I’ve got family in Plainfield, emphasis on plain. Based on that brisket, tradition is alive and well.

Oven cook? Fine. Winter happens. I’m in Colorado and I don’t pretend to be as tough as the fine folks on this page burning meat outside in northern latitudes.

But pulling brisket at medium rare? That’s bold. Bold like, "I stopped after reading 1/3rd of the Google AI Overview recipe" bold.

This is a group of people who build things and do hard things. If you’re posting a brisket on here, it’s got to be $$$ (like Greg from TX), not train someone’s jaw to Nile crocodile strength. I’m not mad. It’s just that the cow survived Indiana winters and deserved a Viking funeral.

All that said, respect for stepping into the arena. Fire + meat + public accountability takes guts.

And if you want help? No classes. No smoker fund (I ain’t the gov't teat). Just time, heat, and patience.

Now I’m going to throw on a quarter zip, hit some golf balls on this fine 54 degree Colorado day, coach a 7th grade hoops game tonight, and finish it off with a couple cold barley pops with the missus.

Ribeyes and lobster tails (over live fire, of course) on deck for V-Day.

Jim M. makes a foot revelation

— Jim M. writes:

I'm one who appreciates a well coiffed foot. Completes the whole package. Gotta be 8 or under though!!!!

Kinsey:

Thanks for the update, Jim M. Who's the Paige Spiranac of the foot fetish world?

Have you ever eaten wallaby MEAT?

— John from Coronado has:

Back from New Zealand, where my favorite meat pie was wallaby! Now I have the Traeger going again, and smoked a beautiful beef tenderloin, from Costco!

Happy Valentine’s Day to all you lovable followers!

###################

That is it this weekend. It's rec basketball tournament time. Screencaps the III's team would need to win three games today to win it all. Thankfullly, Jr's team will need to win just two.

Can either of them climb the mountaintop? Stay tuned.

And to the rest of you, have a great Valentine's Day and a great weekend.

