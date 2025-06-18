NASCAR Star Fined And Banished To Sensitivity Training Because He Told The Truth About Mexico

I get why NASCAR dropped the hammer on Carson Hocevar, but I can still mock them, right?

The NASCAR Fun Police dropped their woke little hammer down on driver Carson Hocevar late Tuesday, fining him a silly amount of money and sending him to Liberal Correctional School for his comments on Mexico last week.

Give me a break, NASCAR. God, these people are just the worst.

For those who missed it – and that's all of you who don't use Twitch (all of you) – Hocevar gave his thoughts on the series racing in Mexico City during a video game stream. See? Told you none of you have Twitch.

Mainly because you are adults with kids and jobs, and you don't play video games. You really don't WATCH people play video games, which is what Twitch is.

Anyway, someone asked Carson for his thoughts, and he … didn't hold back!

"If the travel was better, if getting here was easier, if you felt safer getting to and from everywhere, if it wasn’t such a sh*thole, if the track limits were a little better enforced, if it was going to be a little bit better of a race, and it wasn’t so easy to, or feel so locked down like you can’t leave anywhere, it’d be a great experience," he said.

I get what NASCAR did, but I can still mock them

I mean, come on. That's funny. That entire clip from Carson is funny. Of course NASCAR and Spire had to jump in and clean up Carson's mess here, but to fine him AND send him to sensitivity training?

Goodness, we're so soft as a country. Sorry Carson called Mexico a shithole, NASCAR. It ain't exactly Nantucket. Breaking news! But to fine him $50k and then make him "complete ‘cultural-sensitivity’ and ‘bias-awareness’ training" is just the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

Look, Kyle Larson dropping the N-word a few years back probably warranted the punishment he got, which was a fine, a suspension, and, ultimately, a firing.

I'm not sure of that last one, but certainly the first two. Teams can't just allow this stuff without any repercussions. NASCAR is heavily reliant on sponsors, and sponsors probably don't love it when drivers drop slurs. Just a guess.

But Carson Hocevar calling Mexico a shithole? Come on. No sponsors care about that. Nobody cared, period, until the video leaked AFTER the race! And even then, nobody cared.

Except NASCAR and Spire, of course, because God forbid they anger #TheMob. Well, I reckon Carson's sponsor for last weekend's race in Mexico, Totalplay – a telecommunications provider based in Mexico City – probably didn't love his comments, either.

Not sure if they're coming back on board next season. I guess we'll see! Regardless, Carson will be fine.

Anyway, I get why NASCAR dropped the hammer, but it doesn't mean I can't mock them for being a bunch of drama queens, either.

Sack up. Laugh a little. Move on to Pocono.



