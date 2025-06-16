NASCAR Star Sends Dicey Message To Trump, Threats Fly In Mexico (With Audio!) & Race Wives Let Loose On A Boat

Also, did we come dangerously close to another NASCAR plane crash?

New NASCAR venue. Same NASCAR luck. I swear, this series could go to the Sahara Desert, and it would rain the entire weekend. It's insane.

Chicago road course? Rain. Bristol Dirt? Rain. If I remember correctly, they had rain out at the LA Coliseum at some point during the first race weekend.

And now? They went to Mexico – without burning cars or looting buildings, I might add – and the whole weekend was filled with major travel issues and … rain!

Can't win for losin', my sweet old mamaw would say. Sure, she hasn't been able to watch a race in a month because of Prime, but whatever. I keep her updated!

Anyway, what did we think? Not the best race I've ever seen. Hell, not even close. Yeah, it was a snoozer.

I don't love it when my NASCAR races end with someone winning by nearly 17 seconds. That's F1 crap. It was follow-the-leader all day, and when that leader happens to be SVG on a road course … that's probably gonna be the end-result every time.

So, yeah – it stunk. Bummer. They'll certainly try again next year, and pray for A) better weather, and B) SVG sleeps through his alarm.

What else? Well, this Carson Hocevar is about to get the piss beat out of him by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who he just can't stop crashing. It's hilarious at this point. Poor Carson. Time to take your medicine, kid.

I've also got Daniel Suarez winning Saturday's Xfinity (Busch) race and sending a message to Donald Trump over immigration – naturally – and a NASCAR bachelorette party that got all the engines revved up over the weekend.

Vroom Vroom!

Four tires, some Sunoco racin' fuel, and maybe a vacation day or two for Mother Nature for the next "inaugural" race … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘An American Ass-Beating Awaits!’ edition – is LIVE!

Ricky vs. Carson seems like it won't be a close one

Elite line here by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Simple, to the point, effective.

I told him I was going to beat his ass once we got back in the states.

Fair enough! Tough to blame Ricky too much at this point. Carson Hocevar keeps poking this nest, and at some point, he's gonna get stung.

And the funniest part is, Carson didn't even mean to wreck Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Sunday! Completely unintentional. 100%. It was just a product of road-racing. Get in the marbles, brakes lock up, you punt someone to the moon. That's road-racing 101.

But, Carson was already on thin ice with Ricky – who is somewhat of a lunatic – dating back to Nashville, and then this happened:

SVG made unfortunate NASCAR history

Objectively, that's one of the funnier moments in NASCAR this season. It's just like a pissed-off, disappointed dad who's at the absolute end of his rope, coming home for the third straight day from work to deal with an unruly kid.

And yes, I am 100% speaking from experience. Not because I'm now a father. But because I was once that kid.

There was no worse feeling as a kid than seeing my father's big ass F-250 pull into the driveway when I knew he was only home early because I'd done something to piss off my step-mom earlier that day. And unlike Carson, we were already in the states, so I didn't even have the border wall to protect me!

Anyway, good luck to Carson this week at Pocono! Maybe Ricky will forget …

Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeevermind! You're cooked, Carson. Sorry pal. Gotta take it like a man and just move on. Better to get it out of the way now, I reckon.

Anyway, that was pretty much the only exciting moment of yesterday's race, because A) the rain screwed it up for the start, and B) Shane van Gisbergen embarrassed the entire field for the final 90 minutes.

And I mean, EMBARRASSED:

Suarez vs. Trump & a NASCAR bachelorette party!

Couple things here …

1. SVG saying he was leaking out both holes after dominating a bunch of grown men? That's elite-level stuff. Respect it.

2. I do not blame him at all for making yesterday's race a laugher. I used to be the "GET MAD AT THE WINNER" guy, but an ass-kicking like that deserves better. Why doesn't someone in the field grow a set of balls and actually compete with SVG next time? Just a thought.

3. NASCAR podium finishes? Nope. Dumbest thing I've seen. That's liberal behavior. Stop celebrating losing.

4. The fact that Mexico was the largest margin of victory – for a non-fuel mileage race – since 1994 is nothing to be excited about if I'm NASCAR today. I'd bury that stat as deep as possible.

With the US Open on at the exact same time over on network TV, coupled with this race being a snoozer, I'm gonna guess the ratings here won't be great. Hope I'm wrong. We'll see.

Thoughts on Mexico? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!

OK, let's end the day on a high note before Carson Hocevar gets his ass beat. First up? We can't completely ignore Saturday's Busch race, especially given who won:

Obviously, that was a popular win. Duh. Probably saved the weekend, if we're being honest. Again, nothing really went NASCAR's way. Bad weather, major travel issues, and a shitty race on Sunday.

But Daniel Suarez winning certainly helped take the edge off. Not sure how this is gonna sit with NASCAR fans, though:

"A lot of solidarity, a lot of support. I think what we're experiencing today here at NASCAR is a great example. We're practically bringing the most American motorsports category to Mexico. If we work together, we can conquer the world," he said.

The most forceful statement came when he recalled that the United States is a nation built by immigrants, delivering a direct message amid tensions over the immigration raids spearheaded by Donald Trump in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

"I hope that with peace, communication, and harmony, things can be resolved soon. The United States is one of the greatest countries in the world. And it's a country that was built by immigrants; we can't forget that. A victory would definitely be dedicated to them," Suárez concluded.

Look, it wasn't the worst statement in the world by a long shot. I give Daniel a B+ here. Seriously. He toed the line pretty well, and came out relatively unscathed.

Here's my biggest issue – it's only half-true.

LEGAL immigrants, Daniel. LEGAL. That's the hold-up here. That's what all this hoopla is about right now. It's what Republicans have been banging the table about for years now.

L.E.G.A.L. America wants legal immigrants. We do not want murderers. The rapists. The cartel members. The thugs.

That's when people get hurt. That's when people die. That's what we've had over the past four years, and it's what we absolutely cannot tolerate any longer.

Other than that? Nice work!

And hey! I'm just happy Danny and the rest of the fellas arrived in Mexico in one piece, because there were some … tense … moments last Thursday:

Clearly, Ryan isn't a Nightcaps guy, because I've been preaching about road trips for nearly two years now. Planes stink! Do yourself a favor, and start enjoying the open roads again, folks. Trust me. It's therapeutic. You'll be so much happier.

Ryan and his team got lucky last week. I wouldn't risk it again if I were him. They were going 160 and about to lift off when they heard a boom! And unless Capt. Sully was behind the wheel, I'm guessing that was probably not ideal.

Road trip!

OK, that's it for today. Let's all hit the road and head to Pocono! But first, let's check in with Jenna Petty and McCall Gaulding – a couple MMPS legends.

See you at Pocono.