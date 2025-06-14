NASCAR's Top Mexican Driver Has A Message For Donald Trump

NASCAR is in Mexico this weekend for the first time in nearly two decades, which means Daniel Suarez – the Cup Series' lone Mexican driver – was bound to get the obligatory question about the current situation in the United States.

Don't know if you've heard, but tensions are … high … right now as Donald Trump cracks down on border security. He ran on cleaning up the country, and he's doing it – despite the Dems doing their damnedest to stop it.

Suarez, to his credit, handled it pretty well. I like Daniel Suarez. He's a good dude in the garage, and usually stays away from the drama.

He took a pretty loaded question and gave an answer that shouldn't rile the masses too much. Did it miss the mark a bit? I think so, but not too badly.

Take a look!

NASCAR in Mexico looks to avoid drama, and Daniel Suarez did his best here

From Infobae, which I assume is a Mexican outlet. At least that's what Google tells me:

"A lot of solidarity, a lot of support. I think what we're experiencing today here at NASCAR is a great example. We're practically bringing the most American motorsports category to Mexico. If we work together, we can conquer the world," he said.

The most forceful statement came when he recalled that the United States is a nation built by immigrants, delivering a direct message amid tensions over the immigration raids spearheaded by Donald Trump in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

"I hope that with peace, communication, and harmony, things can be resolved soon. The United States is one of the greatest countries in the world. And it's a country that was built by immigrants; we can't forget that. A victory would definitely be dedicated to them," Suárez concluded.

Thoughts? First impressions?

For me, I think Daniel is correct. He just left out the main part, which has been the Republican's message the entire time.

LEGAL immigrants. That's the hold-up here. That's what all this hoopla is about right now. L.E.G.A.L. America wants legal immigrants. We do not want murderers. The rapists. The cartel members. The thugs.

That's when people get hurt. That's when people die. That's what we've had over the past four years, and it's what we absolutely cannot tolerate any longer.

It's a fine line, obviously. It's a slippery slope, and one I get. I don't want to see the hard-working dude who's been here for 20 years and kept his head down and grinded get deported. That sucks. But, what's the saying? One bad apple ruins the bunch? Something like that.

It's something Trump, by the way, is dealing with right now. He admitted as much earlier this week when he hinted at rolling back some of the raids and focusing more on the bad hombres, as he once hilariously said.

Again, I'm gonna go ahead and give Suarez a B+ here. He left out the most important part, but I'm numb to that at this point. He could've easily gone after Trump and the Republicans, too, but he didn't.

He threw a yellow flag, proceeded with caution, and got the hell outta there.

That's a business decision if I've ever seen one.