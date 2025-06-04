Dale Earnhardt Jr. Names 3 Current Drivers Most Like His Dad, And NASCAR Fans Might Vomit

For years, NASCAR fans have been bitching and moaning about the lack of personalities in the series – on and off the track.

Believe me, I know they do, because A) they tell me about it, and B) I'm also one of them.

Everyone wants Dale Earnhardt back. We all want to go back to the old days. We're begging someone – BEGGING – to become the next Dale Earnhardt.

Now, it's not a fair ask because there is only one Dale Sr. There's a reason he's still one of the most popular drivers today, even though he died 24 years ago.

That's hard to do, and shows the staying power of Dale Earnhardt.

All that being said, Dale Jr. does see some light at the end of our dark tunnel. Junior was asked earlier this week which driver(s) reminded him most of his daddy on the track, and he gave not one, not two, but THREE answers.

And, sadly for you NASCAR fans, I think you're gonna hate them all!

NASCAR fans need to get on board with Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar. Ross Chastain. Joey Logano. I mean, Dale couldn't have picked three more polarizing drivers right now. I think he should've just really driven the knife into your backs and threw in Bubba Wallace at the end.

The internet would've exploded. NASCAR Twitter would've ceased to exist.

Anyway, I'm with Junior on Carson Hocevar. I wrote about it earlier this week in my award-winning MMPS column – award-winning! – and I stand by it here.

Carson Hocevar is a star in the making. He's one win away from taking over the garage. I'm telling you. Some drivers have it. Most don't.

Carson 100% has it. He mixes it up on the track. Pisses people off. Runs ‘em hard. Runs ’em aggressive. Hell, runs 'em into the wall.

He's also fast, which is doubly impressive given he drives a Spire Motorsports automobile. No offense to Spire, but they ain't exactly Hendrick.

Most importantly, though, this dude has an actual personality – which most of the garage lacks … and that's putting it nicely.

You think Chase Elliott is driving around in this bad boy? Don't think so.

That's a dude NASCAR Nation can get behind. He's one of us. He's fast. He's competitive. He's a prick on the track. I mean, come on. What's not to like?

As for the other two? I can see Ross Chastain, mainly because he was sort of a Carson Hocevar-lite a few years back. I don't think he quite has the personality to match, though. I know he's got the whole watermelon shtick, but that's sort of old at this point.

And Joey Logano? Nah, I'm good on that one. He's got the resume, but I just don't see it anywhere else.

Thoughts, NASCAR fans? I know most of y'all despise Logano, so I assume he's out. I don't think Ross the Boss has a ton of fans, but I could be off here.

We in on Hocevar? We out? We just miss Dale Earnhardt?

Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!