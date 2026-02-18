Tyler Reddick Sounds Off After Michael Jordan Video With His Son Blows Up Online

I've stayed away from the Michael Jordan video nonsense that's dividing the internet after the Daytona 500, because I think it's among the dumber things society has done in a long time.

And that's saying a lot given all the dumb things society does on a daily basis.

But this one has been particularly embarrassing for us, for multiple reasons. For those who missed it (lucky you!), a video of Michael Jordan in Victory Lane after Tyler Reddick's Daytona 500 win blew up the internet Sunday night.

The video shows Jordan playfully grabbing at Reddick's son, Beau, who Jordan has known for years now. It looks odd without context. Naturally, the internet ran with it with no context, because that's basically social media in a nutshell in 2026, and BAM – the Daytona 500 took on a whole new meaning:

Tyler Reddick shuts down MJ video nonsense

I saw the video the next morning – and saw the insufferable accounts spreading it – and knew it would be a thing. I've done this blogging deal long enough to know when a "story" that's not really a story is ripe for the picking, and this one checked off a lot of boxes.

You can figure out what those boxes are. It's not hard.

I didn't touch it in any of my Daytona 500 stuff, because I knew it was ridiculous. But, again, I also know how context works.

Tyler Reddick has been with Michael Jordan's race team (23XI) for three years now. His six-year-old son, Beau, has basically grown up with Michael Jordan. The three of them just won the Daytona 500 – easily the biggest win for any NASCAR driver or team owner. I'd venture to say it's bigger than winning an actual championship.

See? Context matters. Just ask Tyler Reddick!

"From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI," Reddick told Stephen A. smith on his Sirius XM show Monday evening (starts at the 15:25 mark).

"I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this. For me, it’s a huge moment. This is the biggest moment of my career. It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that off to the side and think about the look on (Jordan’s wife) Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together.

"So, that’s where I’m at with it."

Such a typical week for NASCAR.

Gain all of this momentum with a great Daytona 500. They got a great finish, dodged the rain, got to finish on network TV on a Sunday night. Nobody died. Probably the best Daytona 500 they could've asked for, especially coming off the offseason they just had.

So, of course, this stupid video goes viral, and now it's all people can talk about. I'm glad Reddick put it to bed.

We're on to Atlanta.