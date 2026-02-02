NASCAR Champ All Over Epstein Files And He's Not Alone, Disturbing Email Will Give You Chills & Who Knew What?

Well, I was wrong. I don't say it often, but I was wrong. I'm man enough to admit it today. The libs love to lie and lie and lie. Not me. Not patriots. When I'm wrong, I'll tell you I was wrong.

When I foolishly said last Monday that we'd finally have an actual race to talk about this time next week, clearly, I was lying. Idiot! There was no race. There has STILL been no NASCAR race in 2026. The Busch Clash is STILL postponed!

It ain't happening today. It ain't happening tomorrow. Amazingly, they're STILL gonna try to run it, though. Tentatively, the Busch Clash – scheduled for last Saturday – will now go green Wednesday night due to snow and ice in the Carolina region.

But hey! We finally get the midweek race I've been begging NASCAR to bring back for a year now. Yes! Great opportunity for NASCAR here, really. No NFL. No college football. No baseball. They just have to compete with the NBA and NHL. That's it. Maybe Tiger's ridiculous simulation golf league, too. But that's it.

Should be a cakewalk.

Obviously, we're also going to dig into the newly released batch of Epstein Files today, too. There was no race this weekend, so I've got to fill up the time with something else. NASCAR is very much in this round of files, indirectly. Not great. Not how you want to start your season. They desperately want Brian Vickers to go away. You'll see.

OK, let's get to it. It's 27 degrees in Florida this morning and I can't feel my hands, so this is gonna be a quick one.

Brian Vickers is all over the Epstein Files

Yeah, I mean, we have to start here today. I have no choice. The DOJ released millions of files last Friday, and NASCAR is all over 'em. Well, mostly Brian Vickers, but still … not great.

Vickers, a 2003 Busch Series champion, divorced Sarah Kellen last year. Kellen, for those who don't know, used to work for Jeffrey Epstein as an assistant, was given immunity years ago, and allegedly kept a Rolodex of young women to recruit for trysts with Epstein.

See? Disgusting.

Anyway, the DOJ released a new batch of files last week, and Vickers – along with NASCAR and the now defunct Michael Waltrip Racing – is mentioned several times via email, both from Epstein and his associates.

It gets worse

The first time Vickers is mentioned, as you can see above, is in an email presumably sent by Kellen, and talks about him being a "major playboy."

There are also several emails to and from Epstein involving Vickers' race team, Michael Waltrip Racing, about a potential issue with Vickers' sponsor, Aaron's, which allegedly wasn't pleased when they discovered Vickers' ties with Epstein.

PS: remember the old Aaron's/Waltrip commercials? Peak NASCAR. Miss those days.

According to the emails, someone at Michael Waltrip Racing caught wind of Vickers' association with Kellen – and, by extension, Epstein – and wasn't thrilled. The sender in the below email is redacted, but it's a safe bet that it's from Kellen:

Couple things …

1. "We then called the 2 owners of MWR, Rob Kauffman and Michael Waltrip, to discuss with them and answer any questions they may have. They are good with it on a personal level …"

That doesn't come off great. Don't know what "it" was, but "it" is usually not good in the context of these things.

2. "They don't intend to bring it to Aaron's attention right now and are hoping they won't find out."

Definitely not great. Sweeping Under The Rug 101. Works well when it works. Not when the DOJ exposes it a decade later.

And while all of that looks bad – or, at the very least, not great – nothing in this batch of files compares to this email I'm about to show you. It's a forwarded email from Vickers to Epstein himself in March 2012:

Joe Gibbs mentioned twice, Jimmie Johnson (weirdly) once

Again, emphasis on the forwarded part here. This wasn't Vickers' poem, if that's what you want to call it. It was an email forward, which was annoyingly big back in the early 2000s. Still, it's disturbing.

You can pick out which part you find most disturbing, but, for me, it's the whole "dated women half his age" thing.

Either that or the cheerleader part. Take your pick!

Anyway, none of it's great. Vickers and Kellen divorced last spring after over a decade together. For those who want the backstory (briefly), here ya go …

Kellen is also known as Sarah Kensington. She was Jeffery Epstein's assistant back in the day. She's been accused of, among other things, recruiting young women, arranging their travel, and scheduling "massages" for Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan once listed Kellen as "a criminally responsible participant" and the leader of Ghislaine Maxwell. She was one of four women to be granted immunity for the case in 2008.

Sarah and Vickers tied the knot back in 2015, right towards the end of Brian's NASCAR career. Vickers, now 42, broke into the Cup Series in 2003, and famously raced the old Red Bull cars during their brief run in the series. He always raced for Michael Waltrip Racing, as you just read.

Vickers won three times over a 14-year Cup career, and three more times on the Xfinity circuit. He won the 2003 Busch Series title, which I would imagine a lot of you didn't know/forgot about.

Not very brief, but whatever. Now you know.

As for the other NASCAR mentions … Joe Gibbs was weirdly mentioned once in some sort of odd journal entry.

And I mean ODD:

"Joe Gibbs is so nice, but Dan Snyder is a pig! A red skin hogget(sp?)!"

Didn't think I'd be typing up that sentence in MMPS on Feb. 2 (or ever), but here we are. The Redskin Hogettes, by the way, were a group of fans who wore women's dresses, garden party hats, and pig snouts from 1983-2012.

Don't say you didn't learn something today.

Finally, here's Jimmie Johnson's shoutout:

Busch Clash schedule 3.0

That's funny. No clue who that's from, or what else it said, but that's the good stuff. Looks like a classic spam message to me. Don't even know if that's the right Jimmie Johnson. Regardless, I think 'ol seven-time is good here!

OK, that's just about it for the Epstein portion of class. Unfortunately, I'm at 1,100 words, which means that's also it for today's class entirely. Sad. I really thought we'd have an actual race to break down today. Instead, we got this. Rough.

BUT, I will give you the new Clash schedule on the way out. AND, I'll even throw in race car driver Lindsay Brewer just to say thanks for sticking it out.

