Former NASCAR Driver All Over New Batch Of Epstein Files, And It's Disturbing

This isn't new information, but we now have the emails.

Former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers is all over the newly released batch of Epstein Files, which is both sad, concerning, and, frankly, disgusting.

Vickers, a 2003 Busch Series champion, divorced Sarah Kellen last year. Kellen, for those who don't know, used to work for Jeffrey Epstein as an assistant, was given immunity years ago, and allegedly kept a Rolodex of young women to recruit for trysts with Epstein.

See? Disgusting.

Anyway, the DOJ released a new batch of files last night, and Vickers – along with NASCAR and the now defunct Michael Waltrip Racing – is mentioned several times via email, both from Epstein and his associates.

What a day.

The first time Vickers is mentioned is in an email presumably sent by Kellen, and talks about him being a "major playboy."

There are also several emails to and from Epstein involving Vickers' race team, Michael Waltrip Racing, about a potential issue with Vickers' sponsor, Aaron's, which allegedly wasn't pleased when they discovered Vickers' ties with Epstein.

Take a look:

This isn't new information, but the emails are disturbing

A lot to parse, obviously. None of it's great. And this isn't new information, by the way. The connection between Vickers and Epstein has been known for a decade now. I wrote about it last spring when Vickers and Kellen announced their divorce.

But, it's still wild to see it all right there, in black and white. And they're talking about real-life NASCAR things, like sponsor issues.

I mean, just look at this email sent to Epstein asking him if he knew Aaron's CEO after some nasty Gawker articles appeared online:

"Any chance you know Aaron's CEO, Ron Allen? Aaron's is who Brian's potential Sprint Cup team, MWR, are trying to get to sponsor him in a Cup car for next year. The owners of MWR just called BV about some new articles that were brought to their attention which are now online about him dating me and bringing up all the past articles on me.

"Its possible MWR might not be ok with him in the car, but they need to address this now with Aaron's to see where they stand in wanting to sponsor BV. It might be helpful if you or maybe someone we know, knows the CEO. Also, it might be helpful again to have them potentially talk to Kenn or Jack."

Vickers, by the way, also communicated directly with Epstein. In perhaps the most disturbing batch of NASCAR-Epstein emails dumped Friday night, this was forwarded by Vickers to Epstein.

Emphasis on forwarded:

I don't know if he wrote it or not, but, as far as we know, it was just forwarded. So, let's be careful not to jump to conclusions on this one (and I say that because I don't feel like getting a call from legal today).

It is, however, disturbing nonetheless. You're free to click on the above tweet and read it further for yourself. Or go to the DOJ website and search for every single Vickers-related email. It's surprisingly easy. I'd prefer to keep my job, so I won't be copying and pasting it here.

Regardless, it's evident based off this batch of Epstein Files that NASCAR was at least somewhat aware of what was happening. Michael Waltrip Racing certainly was, given the above email. They knew, and tried to back-channel some damage control with potential sponsors.

Again, none of it's great. Vickers and Kellen divorced last spring after over a decade together. Here's the very brief backstory to catch everyone up before we all go wash our hands.

Kellen is also known as Sarah Kensington. She was Jeffery Epstein's assistant back in the day. She's been accused of, among other things, recruiting young women, arranging their travel, and scheduling "massages" for Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan once listed Kellen as "a criminally responsible participant" and the leader of Ghislaine Maxwell. She was one of four women to be granted immunity for the case in 2008.

Sarah and Vickers tied the knot back in 2015, right towards the end of Brian's NASCAR career. Vickers, now 42, broke into the Cup Series in 2003, and famously raced the old Red Bull cars during their brief run in the series. He always raced for Michael Waltrip Racing, as you just read.

He won three times over a 14-year Cup career, and three more times on the Xfinity circuit.

He last raced in 2016.