Red Bull Is Back In NASCAR Thanks To Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull is one of the biggest brands in global motorsports with a massive and successful presence in Formula 1 and MotoGP.

You may recall that back in the aughts, the energy drink brand dipped its toes into the stock car racing waters too.

Well, guess what? The Red Bull livery will be back in NASCAR this season thanks to Trackhouse Racing.

On Thursday the team announced that touted youngster Connor Zilisch will make his Cup Series debut later this season at Circuit of the Americas behind the wheel of the team's No. 87 Chevrolet.

That's when they announced that Zilich's ride will be sponsored by Red Bull, as will teammate Shane van Gisbergen's No. 88 for five races this season.

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR, but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull, who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home," van Gisbergen said in a release, alluding to his days in the Supercars Championship. "I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing."

Of course, there's the matter of the paint scheme that they'll use and team owner Justin Marks showed that off.

Red Bull sometimes gets criticized for not switching its paint schemes and liveries across its various motorsports endeavors from F1 to MotoGP to rally racing and beyond. But I think it looks great and, most importantly, it's instantly recognizable.

This deal marks Red Bull's Return to the Cup Series after the brand competed with its own Red Bull Racing team from 2007 to 2011.

The team won two Cup Series races with Brian Vickers winning at Michigan in 2009 and Kasey Kahne winning at Phoenix in 2011.

In addition to Kahne and Vickers, Mike Skinner, AJ Allmendinger, and ex-F1 driver Scott Speed were a few of the drivers who raced for the team.