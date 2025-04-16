NASCAR Champ Divorcing Wife, Who Has Disgusting Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

Did I think I'd start my day talking about ex-NASCAR driver Brian Vickers? Nope. Surely not. But, you probably could've convinced me at some point. It's outlandish, but not that outlandish. I am OutKick's NASCAR guy, after all.

But, what you couldn't have – in a million years – convinced me of is the context in which I'd be talking about him. Take a seat. Strap in. Hold on tight.

Vickers and wife Sarah Kellen are in the midst of a divorce, according to a social media post from Vickers on Tuesday. They've been married a decade. Ho-hum, right? Couples get divorced all the time. It's hardly news.

However, after the social media sleuths started cryptically posting about Sarah's past life in the comments section, my interest was piqued. I had to know. I Googled her.

My God. You could've given me a million guesses and I wouldn't have come to this conclusion …

Sarah once worked for Jeffrey Epstein as an assistant, was given immunity years ago, and allegedly kept a Rolodex of young women to recruit for trysts with Epstein.

So, you know … maybe grounds for a divorce at some point.

NASCAR fans probably don't feel bad for Brian Vickers here

My God. I didn't see it coming. Imagine my surprise when I found myself in that wormhole yesterday. Again, you just never know where this internet blogging job is gonna take you.

So, here's the deal on Sarah Kellen/Vickers. She's also known as Sarah Kensington. She was Jeffery Epstein's assistant back in the day. She's been accused of, among other things, recruiting young women, arranging their travel, and scheduling "massages" for Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan once listed Kellen as "a criminally responsible participant" and the leader of Ghislaine Maxwell. She was one of four women to be granted immunity for the case in 2008.

There. All caught up? Disgusted? Great, moving on.

Sarah and Vickers tied the knot back in 2015, right towards the end of Brian's NASCAR career. Vickers, now 41, broke into the Cup Series in 2003, and famously raced the old Red Bull cars during their brief run in the series.

He won three times over a 14-year Cup career, and three more times on the Xfinity circuit. Vickers amazingly won an Xfinity Series championship in 2003, which I admittedly had forgotten about.

He last raced in 2016.

There. You're all caught up on Brian Vickers. And, unfortunately, on his disgusting soon-to-be ex-wife, Sarah.

By the way, she told The Sun as recently as 2020 that she'd "been made out to be such a monster — but it’s not true."

So, do with that what you wish.