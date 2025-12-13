After Sherrone Moore Scandal, Michigan Board Orders Investigation Into Athletic Department

After the firing of coach Sherrone Moore — tied to the investigation into his "inappropriate relationship" with a current staffer — and his subsequent arrest, the University of Michigan has now decided it’s time to take a deeper look at its own athletic department.

Over the past few years, Michigan football has been wrapped up in an astonishing number of investigations. Whether it was the NCAA looking into the football program for cheating, or the FBI investigating former assistant coach Matt Weiss for allegedly accessing a private database to capture images of athletes across multiple campuses, Michigan has been at the center of more inquiries than most major programs.

Now, with the latest scandal rocking the department — Moore being fired for a relationship with a staff member that allegedly lasted more than two years — the school's Board of Regents has decided to dig deeper into the athletic department.

Does this guarantee something substantial will come from an inquiry? No. But getting an overall pulse of the athletic department is not the worst thing.

The Detroit News was the first to report the possibility of a wide-ranging review.

Michigan Sticking With Same Firm For Further Inquiry

When the initial investigation into the allegations pertaining to Sherrone Moore was launched, the school hired the law firm of Jenner & Block, which is based in Chicago. According to multiple sources, that investigation led to the school asking both Moore and the involved Michigan staff member if a relationship was ongoing. Both initially denied it.

But as OutKick has previously reported, the staffer came forward Wednesday morning with evidence confirming the relationship. Just hours later, AD Warde Manuel fired Moore on the spot.

Following the meeting, Moore left the facility and went to the staffer’s residence, where prosecutors say he threatened to kill himself while telling her: "I’m gonna kill myself, I'm gonna make you watch, my blood is on your hands, you ruined my life."

Moore was charged with third-degree felony home invasion, along with two misdemeanors of breaking and entering, along with stalking.

Sources tell OutKick that Jenner & Block — the same firm that handled the Moore investigation — has now been tasked with a department-wide deep-dive. This will include past NCAA investigations into the football program and an examination of the protocol used to fire Moore.

Michigan President Broadens Inquiry, Asks Public For Information

The expanded inquiry will now look at:

How the Moore investigation began

What evidence was collected

Whether all procedural steps were taken

The role and actions of AD Warde Manuel

Past investigations and mitigation efforts

This does not necessarily mean Manuel did anything wrong. Rather, the university appears to be assessing whether the athletic department has properly handled past issues — and what improvements can be made.

On Thursday, Michigan president Domenico Grasso sent a letter to students and faculty acknowledging the painful fallout and asking for additional information from the community.

"This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation," Grasso wrote. "Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability.

"All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue. I encourage anyone with information about this matter to confidentially contact UMconcerns@jenner.com ."

We’ll see where this investigation leads, while Michigan simultaneously searches for its next head football coach.