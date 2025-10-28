Michigan And Sherrone Moore End NCAA Fight, Withdraw Appeal Of Penalties In Connor Stalions Sign-Stealing Case

As part of the punishment Connor Stalions was given an 8-year penalty

After nearly two years of fighting the NCAA, Michigan and head coach Sherrone Moore have decided to stop appealing punishments related to the infamous sign-stealing scheme led by former staffer Connor Stalions.

Three months ago, the NCAA announced that Michigan was guilty of several violations, including Level I charges, connected to the sign-stealing operation that spanned the 2021, 2022, and part of the 2023 season.

Financial penalties were estimated to reach up to $30 million, though the school avoided a postseason ban, while also not having to vacate any wins during this period.

At the time, Michigan avoided any type of postseason ban, along with not having to vacate any wins during that time period that included the 2023 national championship. As part of the penalty process, head coach Sherrone Moore was suspended three games for his role, which included deleting text messages from Connor Stalions related to the sign-stealing scheme.

Additionally, the Michigan head coach will serve a one-game suspension to start the 2026 season, which is scheduled to be an overseas trip to Germany, where they will face Western Michigan.

"In a number of instances, the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- in the record," Michigan said in a statement at the time penalties were announced.

Michigan And Sherrone Moore Now Moving On

The fight with the NCAA came to an end last month, after Michigan withdrew their appeal, which was first reported by ESPN.

As part of the punishment, Moore was handed a two-year show cause penalty, while Connor Stalions was given an 8-year penalty, while former head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause.

This scandal was the talk of college football in 2023, with the Big Ten also suspending Jim Harbaugh for three games, which included the win over Ohio State. The Wolverines would go on to win the national championship.

Cases involving Stalions and Harbaugh remain active, and it’s unclear whether former assistant Chris Partridge, who was fired during the investigation, will pursue action against Michigan or the NCAA. Partridge was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the NCAA.

This was certainly an interesting way for the Wolverines to end this whole ordeal. Finally accepting their punishment, which they probably should’ve been happy with from the start.