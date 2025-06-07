Liberal Media Reaction To Biles-Gaines Feud Shows How Laughably Out-Of-Touch Democrats Are

As Democrats scramble to figure out why their party doesn't connect with young men, the answer is staring them straight in the face. They either don't see it or don't want to see it, but it's simple. The reason Democrats aren’t connecting with young men is because the most celebrated men in the Democrat Party are the ones who call themselves women.

This was on full-display, yet again, when Riley Gaines and Simone Biles had words on social media over the inclusion of males in girls' and women's sports. Predictably, the liberal media raced to defend Biles and "transgender" athletes. My colleagues here at OutKick have done a great job covering the drama, so there's no need to completely rehash.

The short version is this: Riley Gaines called out Minnesota because a softball team, led by a biological male, won a girls' state championship this weekend. Biles fired a shot at Gaines, essentially defending males competing in women's sports. Of course, Biles' athletic career is over, so what does she care if males invade women's sports? She's simply taking the Megan Rapinoe path.

Biles also took personal shots at Gaines, which further highlighted just how "tolerant," "loving" and "inclusive" the left is when it comes to people with whom they disagree. You'd think that the liberal media would not be happy with Biles, at least as far as taking pot shots at another successful woman. But you'd be wrong. They cheered her on and showed their true, and very ugly, colors.

Liberal media rushed to defend Biles, demonize Gaines

Nancy Armour, one of the most detestable voices in the sports media, wrote a column titled, "Simone Biles shows her greatness again in standing up for transgender community." In that column, Armour actually wrote that "there is no scientific evidence" that males have a physical advantage over females.

Jeez, why can't Democrats win any elections or connect with men when they have brilliant minds like Armour making such persuasive arguments? It's truly a mystery.

Armour wasn't alone, though. An NBC News writer described Gaines as someone who "lambastes and mocks transgender athletes." That's not true. Gaines calls out males competing in women's sports, a perfectly reasonable position. The writer also failed to mention Biles' personal attack on Gaines, where Biles essentially implied that Gaines looks like a man. Gotta love that left-wing tolerance!

The writer was smart enough to realize that including that line makes Biles look bad, but not ethical enough to include it anyway. However, he was not smart enough to make a massive error in his story: "On Friday, Gaines posted an image of a Minnesota girls high school baseball team, which supposedly includes a trans player." It was a softball team, not a baseball team. But, as we've established, accuracy isn't as important as advocacy!

The BBC followed NBC's lead and ignored Biles' attack on Gaines.

Even the more subtle outlets revealed their bias

CBS covered the issue a little more down-the-middle and included everything Biles wrote. However, reading carefully, they still gave away their position. They called Gaines a "U.S. NCAA swimmer turned conservative pundit." That's fine, and not entirely inaccurate, but have you ever noticed that they never use the phrase "liberal pundit"? They also said that Gaines "has become an activist staunchly opposed to having transgender athletes in women's sports.' Again, not entirely inaccurate.

However, let's make it fully accurate for them: "Riley Gaines is a pro-woman advocate who is staunchly opposed to males competing in women's sports and using women's private spaces." There you go, CBS, feel free to copy-paste that, although I know you won't.

And, for good measure, they decided to add this about Biles: "an outspoken campaigner for mental health awareness throughout her career." Why did they add that? It's not really relevant here. Except, they want to make Biles look as good as possible and make Gaines look as bad as possible. See how the (rigged) game is played?

Go look up any article on this feud – save for on OutKick or Fox News – and you'll see the same pattern. They all prop up Biles and demonize Gaines, even though it's pretty clear who's in the wrong here.

So, Democrats are currently organizing studies to see why the party is despised by men. I can save them a ton of time and money. Here's some free advice: stop demonizing men. Stop celebrating men who think they are women. Stop labeling masculinity as "toxic."

Then, maybe – just maybe – we'll listen to what you have to say. Maybe.