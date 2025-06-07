Simone Biles Gets Mocked By Fans After Attacking Riley Gaines For Calling Out Trans Athletes In Women's Sports

Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles chose to pick a fight with OutKick’s Riley Gaines - and now she is getting flamed by countless fans.

On Friday night, Biles attacked Gaines for correctly pointing out that a Minnesota high school softball team won its state championship in large part because it had a transgender pitcher. Biles called Gaines "sick," said her view on protecting women’s sports was wrong, and body-shamed her.

She also retweeted her first post, which shows she is desperate for attention and fully committed to her (as OutKick’s Ian Miller pointed out) self-contradicting take on transgenders in women’s sports .

Gaines defended herself incredibly well and told Biles that if she was so concerned about letting men in women’s sports, she should use her own platform to advocate for that.

The bad news for Biles is that Gaines was not the only one in her comments section pointing out the stupidity of her baseless attack.

Hundreds of fans came to Riley’s aid and blasted Biles for her argument. Here are some of the best reactions.

It’s hard to imagine what made Biles want to enter into this issue now of all times. Furthermore, she not only acted like the bully she accused Gaines of being, she tore apart her own argument.

In Biles’ mind, transgender participation in women’s sports isn’t that big of a deal (though it clearly is). If that’s the case, then why advocate for a separate division for them to compete in?

Pro-transgenders in women’s sports advocates come up with the most illogical arguments to support allowing stuff like this to happen. They also attack those who want to protect women’s sports and make sure they get the rewards they deserve.

Biles is no different.