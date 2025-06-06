Simone Biles Lobs Extreme, Personal Attack At Riley Gaines Over Criticism Of Trans Athletes

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles might have lost it.

Biles went after OutKick's Riley Gaines Friday afternoon with a string of inaccurate, ridiculous personal criticisms. All because Gaines pointed out that it's unfair for male, transgender athletes to dominate women's sports.

The disagreement stemmed from Gaines commenting on the transgender softball player that dominated the female competition in Minnesota's State Softball Championship.

READ: Champlin Park Wins Minnesota Softball State Title Behind Trans Pitcher's Complete Game Shutout

When announcing their celebration of the male athlete winning by relying on unfair physical advantages, the Minnesota State High School League turned off its comments on X. Gaines noticed it, saying, "Comments off lol. To be expected when your star player is a boy."

For whatever reason, after seeing Gaines' obvious, accurate post, Biles went far, far off the deep end.

"You're truly sick," she said. "All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

As if that take wasn't nonsensical, unfair and inaccurate enough, she then doubled down.

"Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_" she posted.

Well, that's just the problem Simone, males are much bigger than Riley Gaines.

Simone Biles With A Massive Self-Own On Riley Gaines Criticism

In the same post, Biles says that Gaines is a "bully" and a "sore loser" for criticizing male athletes using unfair physical advantages, then says that maybe there should be a separate transgender category in sports.

Yeah, exactly. That's the point.

When males compete against females, the vast majority of the time, they have unfair, distinct physical strength and speed advantages that women do not have. That's the whole problem. No one cares if males compete against males. Which is, of course, exactly the outcome that would result from a separate trans category. Since, you know, biological female transgender athletes don't dominate male sports. Due to lesser physical capabilities.

Biles also never had to deal with this issue, because she only competed against women. It's very easy to sit on your high horse and talk down to others about being a "sore loser" when you've never lost to someone who's capable of greater physical strength than you are.

There's a reason why male gymnasts compete against males. Because they look like this:

Simone BIles does not look like that.

Gaines responded, taking the high road.

"This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces.

"You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform.

"Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest."

She's right, and Biles is wrong. And worse than being wrong, she demonstrated that she herself is a bully. Someone who would never be able to tolerate what Riley Gaines went through. And because of Gaines' work, other female gymnasts like her, hopefully won't have to either.