USA Today Columnist Defends Simone Biles' Attack On Riley Gaines, Says Trans Athletes Don't Have Advantages

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on Friday night took a blowtorch to her legacy with a remarkable display of ignorance, delusion, and incompetence.

Biles responded to a post from OutKick's Riley Gaines on the Minnesota softball team that used a male pitcher to steamroll its way to a high school state championship. And instead of taking the side of biological reality and common sense, she used her platform to attack Gaines personally.

"You're truly sick," Biles posted, to Gaines. "All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

READ: Simone Biles Lobs Extreme, Personal Attack At Riley Gaines Over Criticism Of Trans Athletes

Somehow, Biles never realized that suggesting trans athletes have their own category tacitly admits that Gaines is right to say that males should not compete against females.

You'd think with Biles accidentally proving herself wrong that most media outlets would look the other way and admit that their side once again lost an 80/20 issue. Not USA Today though! Instead, the struggling organization published an opinion piece that manages to somehow be even more wrong and embarrassing.

USA Today Publishes Incredibly Embarrassing Piece About Simone Biles

The article, an opinion piece by Nancy Armour, makes several incredible, unsupported claims about both Riley Gaines and biological reality.

She accuses Gaines of "grifting" that has "done real harm to the transgender community." No thought given to the harm that girls, specifically Gaines, get from being forced to share their spaces, locker rooms, and athletic pursuits with males. Just concern for the transgender athletes. Of course.

The worst paragraph though includes Armour actually making the nonsensical claim that males don't have physical advantages over females.

"There is no scientific evidence that transgender women athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender women athletes, but that hasn’t stopped Gaines from claiming they do," Armour writes. "She insists they are ‘robbing' cisgender women of places on the podium, and she doesn’t care if it’s a 12- or 22-year-old that she’s putting in harm’s way in this overheated climate where ignorance and violence are celebrated equally."

It's almost incomprehensible that someone, a human adult, typed these words in this order and believed they were making a coherent, valuable point. Well, it would be incomprehensible if ignoring biology and medical science hadn't already become a core tenant of the modern Democrat Party.

There's no scientific evidence that males have physical advantages over females? What universe do these people live in, because it ain't ours. Not that we even need research to confirm that males are stronger than females, but there is, in fact, scientific evidence that transgender athletes have advantages over women in sports.

According to the study published in PubMed: "Biological sex is a primary determinant of athletic performance because of fundamental sex differences in anatomy and physiology dictated by sex chromosomes and sex hormones. Adult men are typically stronger, more powerful, and faster than women of similar age and training status. Thus, for athletic events and sports relying on endurance, muscle strength, speed, and power, males typically outperform females by 10%-30% depending on the requirements of the event."

As if Armour's nonsensical claim wasn't bad enough, she self-owned herself again immediately after.

"Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, man or woman, with 11 medals at the Olympics — seven of them gold — and 30 at the world championships," she writes.

And that is the point. She would not be the most decorated gymnast of all time if she had to compete against male athletes.

This isn't an opinion, it's not arguable, it's simple fact and reality. It's a reality that Serena Williams has acknowledged in interviews. That the US Women's Soccer team found out when it played high school boys. That caused Sabrina Ionescu to lose her cool when a boys basketball player shut her down on defense.

In a world full of people like Nancy Armour and Simone Biles, be a Riley Gaines. Stand up for sanity, common sense, and biological reality.