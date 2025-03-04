Former Lia Thomas Teammate Eviscerates John Fetterman Over Trans In Women's Sports Senate Vote

On Monday, the United States Senate voted on the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" brought forth by Sen. Tommy Tuberville. The bill's purpose was to codify President Donald Trump's recent executive order that bans males from competing in women's sports.

Even though a similar bill passed the House of Representatives in January, Republicans needed a much higher percentage of Democratic support in the Senate. However, the percentage of support they received was zero.

Not one Democratic Senator voted in favor, and that includes PA Sen. John Fetterman, one of the Senators from the state of Pennsylvania, where Lia (formerly Will) Thomas became the first male to win a women's Division I NCAA Championship.

Paula Scanlan, a teammate of Thomas' at the University of Pennsylvania, blasted Fetterman for voting against the bill.

Many people thought Fetterman, who has become known as one of the less-left-wing Democratic senators, might support the Republican-led initiative. Alas, he did not. And he defended his decision on X.

"The small handful of trans athletes in PA in a political maelstrom deserve an ally and I am one. Depersonalized as ‘they/them’ in a political ad, but are just schoolchildren. Empty show votes or cruelty on social media aren’t part of a thoughtful, dignified solution," Fetterman wrote.

Scanlan responded by reminding Fetterman that she had to share a locker room with Thomas. Scanlan, a sexual assault survivor, has previously detailed the re-traumatization that she had to go through every time she undressed in front of Thomas.

"John, the fully grown 6’4, 22-year-old man in Pennsylvania that undressed in my locker room EIGHTEEN times per WEEK was not a ‘schoolchild.’ He was a predator. And no woman should ever experience this. Not even once," Scanlan wrote.

Tuesday morning, Scanlan sent a second post noting that Fetterman had not replied to her original post, which has amassed over 600K views as of this writing.

Scanlan called Fetterman a "coward" and said Pennsylvanians "deserve better" than him.

Few people understand the dangers of allowing males to invade women's sports like Scanlan, so good for her to use her voice to speak out against the clear injustice she was forced to endure.