Will Levis, Angel Reese Being Compared To Intercepted Iranian Missiles

Intercepted Iranian missiles have been compared to Will Levis, amongst other athletes.

In a series of unfortunate tweets, some NFL quarterbacks and professional athletes are being compared to intercepted Iranian missiles that just can't find their targets.

Of course, there's nothing funny about what's currently happening in the Middle East and the current Israel-Iran conflict, in which the Iranians once again fired off a number of missiles into Israel on Tuesday night as tensions and death tolls continue to rise in both countries.

But, there is something quite humorous about social media's attempt for some comedic relief during these uncertain times by comparing athletes' less-than-stellar performances to failed Iranian missiles.

NFL QUARTERBACKS COMPARED TO INTERCEPTED IRANIAN MISSILES

The now-viral tweet started when X account @Breaking911 tweeted, "Iran fired more than 35 ballistic missiles into Israel tonight. Nearly all were intercepted. No injuries were reported."

Social media then did what they're known to do - enact absolute chaos, only this time by randomly bringing athletes into the geopolitical realm!

First up, was Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who is currently trending on X for all the wrong reasons.

WILL LEVIS, JAMEIS WINSTON, ANGEL REESE CALLED OUT

"Iran got Will Levis behind center," one person tweeted on X.

"Iran's gonna have to bench Will Levis. Gotta be better," OutKick's Clay Travis sent out on X.

Levis, who has clearly become the butt of all jokes in Nashville, threw 12 interceptions last season, and had multiple fumbles. He was eventually benched during Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing three picks.

Fortunately for Levis, he wasn't alone, as Jameis Winston, who is also highly-skilled in the art of throwing interceptions, heard it from social media as well!

"This is Iran," one X user wrote while including a photo of the former Saints, Buccaneers, Browns and current Giants quarterback. Winston holds the NFL's single-season record for most pick-sixes with seven. He was also the first quarterback to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.

ANGEL REESE AND OTHERS MENTIONED

The Iranian missile failure comparisons even stretched beyond the NFL, with both NBA and WNBA players being mentioned as well.

"When TF did they send Angel Reese to Iran," one X user asked while also including a photo of Reese's box score.

"Angel Reese type performance," another person wrote.

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted that Iran was "putting up [Russell] Westbrook numbers!"

"Israel's air defense system is the best shot blocker in the league," another person tweeted, while others compared the missile defense system to seven-foot-three Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's shot-blocking abilities.

You win social media. You always do. (And may the conflict come to a quick and peaceful end).

