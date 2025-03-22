Jameis Winston Signs With Giants and Fans Are Gearing Up For An Exciting Letdown

New York Giants fans are already preparing for the worst after signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal pending a physical. And, that gives the down and depressed fan base just enough faith to get hurt again.

Sure, Jameis will be flashy and fast and will spark at least some life into what has been a Giant mess of an organization in recent years from the top on down. Can Giant's fans expect Malik Nabers to have a Pro Bowl receiving year with a ton of touchdowns as Jameis will just be slinging the ball all over the field to him?

Maybe, but Winston also LOVES throwing the football to the opposing team. A lot.

JAMEIS WINSTON WILL BRING EXCITING HEARTBREAK TO GIANTS

In 105 regular-season appearances after being drafted No. 1 in the 2015 draft, Winston has thrown 154 touchdowns but also 111 interceptions.

He's the type of quarterback with an "I don't give a F…" type of attitude that works like 30% of the actual time. That gives just enough of a tease to lead teams and their fans on every week, thinking that he's good, only to end up doing something dumb in the end to break their hearts. Fans will throw their hands up in disgruntled fashion and remain as one Giants fan tweeted last night about the Jameis deal, "in football hell."

That's the sentiment for many of the G-Men's fans, who are already preparing for the worst as they will no doubt be upping their blood pressure medicine should Jameis beat out Tommy "The Italian Stallion" DeVito for the starting role.

GIANTS LONG PLAY: SHEDEUR SANDERS

Giants fans' reactions were everywhere; "Giants General Manager should be fired." to "This guy loves throwing the ball to the other team," to what appears like the majority of Giants fans, that are willing to drink at least some of the Kool-Aid that "at least we'll be entertained."

Winston's signing comes after the Giants all but said the heck with the other MetLife Stadium football team's former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who recently visited with the Steelers this week. Winston met with the Giants along with Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco this past week.

Personally, I think what the Giants are doing here is giving at least a year of subpar but entertaining play by Jameis to keep fans at least entertained enough to want to show up and watch the games, just to see Winston to Nabers touchdown passes at least twice a game.

The real play for the Giants will revolve around their next quarterback, which will most likely come during this year's Draft as they hold the No. 3 pick. The Titans are most likely going to go for Miami quarterback Cam Ward, with the Browns taking wide receiver Travis Hunter or defensive edge rusher Abdul Carter.

That means the Giants will get their future quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

There's a lot to say about how Shedeur will do in New York and react to the New York media and all the lights and the glam.

But first things first, the Giants will have to deal with Jameis Winston - who has recently become enamored with being a social media star. What could possibly go wrong this season?! LOL.

