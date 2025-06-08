Angel Reese Posts Pathetic Performance In Blowout Loss To Caitlin Clark-Less Fever

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky had a golden opportunity to take down the Indiana Fever on Saturday night. Since the Fever drafted Caitlin Clark with the #1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Indiana had won four of the past five games between the two teams going into the contest.

But Clark, still recovering from a quad injury, wasn't healthy enough to play on Saturday. That gave Reese a chance to take center stage and lead her team to victory. However, that didn't happen. Not even close. Even without Clark, the Fever pounded the Sky, 79-52, and Angel Reese played one of the worst games of her career.

Reese had nearly as many turnovers (3) as points (4). She shot just 2-7 from the field, but she did have 12 rebounds. According to the ESPN game log, four of Reese's seven missed shots were layups with two of them being blocked by Fever defenders. The good news is that only one of her 12 rebounds was a "mebound," which is the hilarious stat that social media invented for when Reese misses a layup and then gets her own rebound.

Still, it was an embarrassing performance for Reese, and social media let her know about it.

The game was moved from the Sky's usual home arena – Wintrust Arena – to the United Center to accommodate all the fans likely to buy tickets to see Caitlin Clark play. Of course, with no Clark, ticket prices plummeted to the point that fans could get into the arena for about $3.

For all the talk that Angel Reese is just as big a draw as Caitlin Clark, Saturday proved – in several ways – that's simply not the case. Clark is the only reason for the recent surge in popularity of the WNBA. Fans didn't pack the arena, like they would have, because Clark didn't play. When the TV ratings come out early this week, they're almost certainly going to show that people didn't tune in just to watch Angel Reese.

But, quite frankly, that's good news for Reese. She played terribly and the fewer people who watched her, the better, as far as Reese is concerned.