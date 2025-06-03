No Caitlin Clark Means Much Less Sports Betting Interest For WNBA

Anyone saying Caitlin Clark’s absence from the Indiana Fever was NOT going to impact the WNBA got it all wrong.

There's no doubting it: Caitlin Clark is the jet fuel making the WNBA relevant (and money), far exceeding the star power of any WNBA player.

After a week-and-a-half of Clark’s absence due to a quad injury, we have cold, hard numbers proving the WNBA can’t make the same amount of money without her.

Caesars Sportsbook reported that roughly 50 percent of betting activity for the Indiana Fever dropped off compared to the first four games Clark played this season. BetMGM also noted a 37 percent drop in betting activity for Indiana’s two games without Clark against the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun. In other words, people aren’t as interested without Clark.

In her first season, Clark generated strong interest in the WNBA, with 22 games surpassing one million viewers, per Sports Business Journal, breaking the record of 15 games set in 1997. Clark’s Fever averaged 1.19 million viewers in the regular season, while other games averaged 394,000 viewers — a 199 percent difference.

READ: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Rivalry Has Me Hooked. Which Is Fantastic News For The WNBA

Most recently, Clark’s absence was a necessary evil for the WNBA and her critics, a test to prove if Clark makes as big an impact as her fans claim.

The results are clear, and it’s a hard pill for some to swallow, but prominently featuring Clark remains the WNBA’s only shot at staying hot.

Even in 2025, Clark gets pushback as the face of the league, with some propping up names like Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson, even though they don’t generate the same appeal as Clark.

Figures in and around the WNBA have promoted Clark as a pampered white girl, ignoring that people watch her for her ridiculous assists and incredible shooting range.

Bringing the "razzle-dazzle" to the court with her unique abilities, Clark has transformed the WNBA.

With Clark, it’s consistent highlights, which bring in the viewers and, most importantly, the money.

Without Clark, Indiana Fever games revert to a hodgepodge of average basketball action with the occasional highlight.

Supporting her teammates, Clark has still been on the sidelines as she's away with injury. Clark sported a red hoodie at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, watching the Fever take on Washington again.

Free advice for the WNBA: Keep Caitlin Clark happy.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela