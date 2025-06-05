Caitlin Clark Gives Update on Injury, May Return Against Brittney Griner's Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark, the face of the WNBA, has been sidelined for nearly two weeks after suffering a quad strain on May 24 during a game against the New York Liberty.

Clark's absence has taken a toll on both the Indiana Fever and the league, with the Fever posting a 1-2 record without her (2-4 overall) and sports betting interest in Fever games dropping roughly 50%, as reported on OutKick.

In her second WNBA season, Clark has been a standout, averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

However, the quad injury has kept her off the court, and she described how it went unnoticed during the game: "Adrenaline covers up a lot of stuff when you’re in the heat of battle. After the game, I had some pain, then we got an MRI, and it gave me the result I didn’t want to see."

On Thursday, Clark spoke to the media about her recovery, expressing cautious optimism about returning as early as June 10 for the Fever’s game against the Atlanta Dream (Brittney Griner's team).

"I’ll miss this weekend’s game, but after that, it’s day-by-day. I’ll see how I feel and turn to the medical staff and what they think," she said.

A June 10 return aligns with the original two-week recovery timeline projected by Clark and the Fever.

"I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress, and I feel good," Clark added. "I’m not gonna rush coming back; it’s just not worth it."

Clark emphasized the unpredictable nature of her injury, noting, "This type of injury, you don’t know. When I wake up, I’ll feel different than the day before. It could be a possibility [to play against the Dream], but I could also not be available."

The Fever are taking a cautious approach, with Clark explaining that the team is avoiding a firm return date because the injury is "kind of a day-to-day thing."

Clark expects to be re-evaluated after the weekend to gain clarity on her injury status.

Despite being sidelined, Clark remains engaged with her team, appearing on the bench during games to hype up her Fever.

"When you’re out there playing and in the heat of the moment, you don’t always realize everything," she added.

"You see things from a different perspective that maybe the coaching staff didn’t see. I’m trying to be that connector between my coaches and my teammates, whether that’s in the locker room at halftime or during timeouts."

