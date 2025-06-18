Whoopi Goldberg Says Black Americans Have It As Bad As People Living In Iran on 'The View'

You just knew no show would dumb down the Israel vs Iran conflict as effectively as "The View." On Wednesday, the co-hosts quarreled after Whoopi Goldberg claimed that black people living in America have it just as bad as people living in Iran.

"I think it's very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran," Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

"Not if you're black," Goldberg shouted.

Wait, when did America tie gay folks to the car?

In actuality, Iran is a terrorist state. Journalists are imprisoned for criticism of the government. Protesters are subjected to torture. Homosexuality is punishable by death. In Iran, ethnic and religious minorities face a fundamental lack of rights and protections.

To suggest America is similar in its treatment of black people is egregious. ABC News, which oversees "The View," should be embarrassed and issue an immediate retraction.

Moreover, Goldberg reportedly earns over $8 million a year. She is a black woman in America. How bad can it be?

Her comments Wednesday are arguably the most offensive spews on television since J.A. Adande appeared on ESPN – another Disney platform – in 2023 to argue that red state voting laws are just as cruel as the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in China.

In the Xinjiang region of China, Muslim Uyghurs are placed into concentration camps and subjected to ongoing genocide. In some red states, voters are required to show identification.

Comments like Goldberg’s and Adande’s are beyond race-baiting. They are abhorrent. In fact, their comments downplay the atrocities committed in repressive nations like China and Iran.

And doing so on a network like ABC should be a fireable offense.

Of course, nothing will happen because Goldberg is a – wait for it – black woman in America.