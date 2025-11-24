Is Jahmyr Gibbs The Most Electric Football Player Of All Time?

As an objective and impartial fan of football (i.e. a Dolphins fan who watches other teams to actually enjoy the sport), the Detroit Lions are about as fun as it gets in the NFL.

Their head coach, Dan Campbell, is (respectfully) a psychotic meathead who lets his nuts hang at least once a game, and their skill position players consist of speedsters like the sex-obsessed Jameson Williams and the Trump-dancing, 2K Sports-playing Amon Ra St. Brown.

That alone should make this team must-watch television like Seinfeld in the 90s, but I haven't even gotten to the best part: their running back.

Meet Jahmyr Gibbs.

He's a two-time Pro Bowl selection, led the league in rushing touchdowns last season, and is running the ball at a whopping 6.1 yards per carry so far this year.

Oh, and he also did THIS on the first play from scrimmage in overtime yesterday against the New York Giants.

The man is nicknamed "Sonic" for a reason, folks.

In all seriousness, is Jahmyr Gibbs the single most electric player to ever grace the sport of football?

I know it may seem like a foolish question, but think about it for a second.

Gibbs is a 200lb running back who runs a 4.36 40-yard dash, and it shows up on the field every Sunday.

I can't remember the last time I watched a running back that could make an entire stadium full of fans hold their breath every time he touches the ball.

Even in that clip from yesterday, the Giants' safety has an angle on Gibbs as well as a 10-yard head start, and the Lions speedster absolutely dusts him.

This isn't a high school team he's playing against; Gibbs is embarrassing professional athletes like they're tackling dummies.

It's nothing new for Gibbs either, as he stole the show in a Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Bucs just a month ago.

That looks like a replay from the Giants game. Just swap the uniforms!

I know the NFL has had some insane playmakers in its storied history, but I'd be willing to bet by the time his career comes to a close that Jahmyr Gibbs will have eclipsed them all.

If you think I'm crazy, then consider this: with his performance yesterday, Gibbs moved into second all-time in NFL history with touchdowns scored (44) before the age of 24.

The only guy ahead of him? Former Lions great Barry Sanders with 47 scores.

Gibbs' birthday isn't until next spring, so it is conceivable he dethrones his Detroit predecessor this year.

Speaking of which, it's crazy to think about the prolific history of the running back position in the Motor City.

There was Billy Sims in the 80s, Barry Sanders in the 90s, and now Gibbs.

Wild.

Regardless, I will continue to have an absolute blast watching the Lions this season, thanks in no small part to their human highlight reel at running back.

The most electric man in the league wears blue and silver, and I won't hear any arguments to the contrary.

Do you have any arguments to the contrary? I would LOVE to hear them! Who do you think is the most electric football player of all time? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com.