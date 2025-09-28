Amon-Ra St. Brown Turns NBA 2K Bender Into His Own 'Flu Game'

St. Brown may have found a new game-day routine for himself.

We've all been there before.

It's a weeknight, and you're getting ready to hop on your Xbox or PlayStation to blow off a little steam before heading to bed.

You know you have work in the morning, so you tell yourself you're only going to be on for maybe half an hour at most.

Next thing you know, it's midnight, and you've overshot your bedtime by a good two hours.

It's a relatable tale, for sure, but most of us sit in front of a computer answering emails at our 9-to-5 job.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's job is a little more physically taxing than your average amateur gamer, but he got caught in the same time trap we've all found ourselves in a time or two before.

Playing NBA 2K26 until 4:30 in the morning on the same day you have a 1 p.m. game is utter insanity, so the fact that St. Brown was even standing upright on Sunday afternoon is a minor miracle.

Here's the crazy part, though.

Not only was the Lions wideout playing against the Browns, he put up a stat line most receivers would kill for, regardless of their choice of bedtime.

Seven catches for 70 yards and two touchdown receptions is a hell of an afternoon when you consider the fact this guy was on the sticks cooking kids on 2K mere hours before having to be at Ford Field.

I might have to move St. Brown up my list of top wide receivers in the league after a performance like this.

I'm sure plenty of people reading this have called out of work for something similar, but St. Brown was putting professional defensive backs in blenders.

This might as well be the Gen Z version of "The Flu Game."

The Lions beat the Browns, 34-10, to move to 3-1 on the season. St. Brown may have found a new game-day routine for himself.