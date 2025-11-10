Jameson Williams' Horny Hat Lands Lions Wide Receiver In Hot Water

Wide receivers love to express themselves.

From Terrell Ownes doing sit-ups in his driveway to Chad Ochocinco's constant name changes and thrilling press conferences, there's a reason many of them are referred to as "divas."

Detroit Lions' wide receiver Jameson Williams is certainly no stranger to controversy or expressive behavior.

The speedy pass catcher has a history of flamboyant touchdown celebrations, including one with a flare for the sexually charged.

It would appear as though Williams' horniness hasn't left him, either — he showed up to his postgame press conference on Sunday wearing a hat that made it perfectly clear what was on his mind.

I'm an old white guy, because his hat is in reference to something called "Matty Boy Chrome."

I'm lost, so if anyone wants to help a 32-year-old boomer out, it would be much appreciated.

Apparently, the Lions' social media team is run by people of a similar disposition to my own, as they blurred Williams' "SEX" hat, only succeeding in drawing more attention to it.

That's a classic case of The Streisand Effect.

It appears as though the Lions organization is none too pleased with Williams' fashion choice from Sunday, though it remains to be seen if they take any punitive action other than just censoring him.

It looks like social media couldn’t quite decide what to make of Jamo’s hat. Some fans backed the flashy wideout, while others cringed at the bold choice to wear something promoting procreation.

No offense to that last guy, but I'd hardly call the word "sex" profane.

Then again, there's a reason the Lions decided to blur it out, so maybe I'm in the wrong here.

Regardless, I can't wait to see what Williams wears to his next postgame press conference.

Maybe he's superstitious, and after having such a good game, he decides to wear his "sex" hat for the rest of the season.

Either way, I know I'll be tuning in to his press conferences for the rest of this year and potentially beyond, which is probably what the Lions wanted all along.

Well played, you clever bastards.