Jameson Williams Channels His Inner Marshawn Lynch To Celebrate 64-yard TD

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. If that’s the case, Marshawn Lynch should feel great about himself after this Jameson Williams touchdown.

Just after the third quarter started in a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the (miserable) Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. On a 2nd-and-4, Jared Goff scanned the field and hit Williams in stride for an easy first down. Then Williams turned on the burners and sprinted to the house for a 64-yard score.

As he neared pay dirt, Williams paid homage to Lynch by launching himself into the end zone backward and extending his right arm, in identical fashion to what "Beast Mode" used to do fairly frequently.

Lynch unlocked this celebration after perhaps the most electric run in the history of the NFL (and certainly in his career) a 67-yarder in the NFC Wild Card Round against the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

That touchdown put the Lions up 35-6 (I told you Jacksonville was terrible. Also, maybe I was right in saying Mac Jones is a terrible quarterback?). But don’t think that, because they were up by more than 25, that the Lions were in any sort of mood to show some mercy. After all, Detroit had to prove it was the more dominant apex predator (Lions, Jaguars, get it?).

When the Lions had the ball at the Jacksonville 14 and facing a 4th-and-2, the Lions decided to go for it. After a 9-yard gain, Detroit scored on the next play.

The game ended with Detroit winning 52-6. I think we know who the most dominant predator is now.