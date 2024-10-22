Jameson Williams Hit With PED Suspension Amid Surging Start For Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions receiver and former first-round pick Jameson Williams was issued a two-game suspension by the NFL on Monday after violating the league's guidelines on "performance-enhancing substances."

Williams received a suspension last season, sitting out four games (reduced from six), after violating the league's gambling rules amid a flurry of bans handed down during the NFL's crackdown on betting.

According to Lions reporter Eric Woodyard, Jameson will accept the suspension, saying he has "no choice but to take it on the chin."

"I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with my brothers ASAP soon as possible," Williams added, as relayed by ESPN.

Williams also missed six games in his rookie campaign while rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered in his final game at Alabama.

The third-year wideout posted 361 yards (17 catches) and three touchdowns in five games this season.

Williams' loss will be a big blow for the surging Detroit Lions, positioned at the top of the NFC North (5-1). Detroit is second in the league in points per game (30.3) scored this year. Stepping up in Williams' absence will be 30-year-old wideouts Kalif Raymond and Tim Patrick.

