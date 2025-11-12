Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Looks Weak Apologizing For 'Trump Dance'

The apology is fine, but the intent is weak. Why did St. Brown feel the need to apologize? How could a dance possibly offend anyone?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown says he’s sorry to anyone he offended by doing the "Trump Dance" touchdown celebration last Sunday.

"First of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we’re having fun," St. Brown said on the St. Brown Podcast. "If any president was at that game and had a dance I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was."

St. Brown did the dance while President Donald Trump was in attendance in Washington for the Lions’ 44–22 win over the Commanders.

The apology is fine, but the intent is weak. Why did St. Brown feel the need to apologize? How could a dance possibly offend anyone?

As OutKick has argued during both the Trump and Biden administrations, acknowledging the President of the United States is not partisan or even political on the surface. It would have been if St. Brown had performed a gesture in support or protest of a specific policy. He didn't.

St. Brown did a dance that people perform for no other reason than it’s fun, goofy, and trendy. Only those suffering from TDS see the dance as anything more.

Likewise, we defended ESPN host Pat McAfee interviewing Trump this week on air for Veterans Day. Interviewing the president about sports and veterans is not a political act. Shilling or criticizing the president—neither of which McAfee did—would be.

But, Bobby, you said stick to sports.

Glad you mentioned that. I discussed how left-wing sports writers have tried to weaponize the "stick to sports" slogan as a "gotcha" earlier this week on X. See that post below:

Here’s a new slogan: Don’t be a coward.

Amon-Ra St. Brown sounds like a coward for apologizing for doing the dance and feeling he had to explain himself.