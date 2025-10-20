Jahmyr Gibbs Stunts All Over Tampa Bay On Monday Night Football

Remember when people clowned the Lions for drafting the running back?

Question for the class: is Jahmyr Gibbs the most electric player in the NFL?

Before you answer, you need to take a look at what this man is almost single-handedly doing to the Tampa Bay Bucs' franchise.

Let's start with this little ditty, just your casual 78-yard scamper right through the heart of the Bucs' defense as well as their fans' souls.

That man is GLIDING!

I'm not sure if the radar gun on ESPN's broadcast is accurate, but it clocked the Lions' speedster at 22.1 miles per hour at the peak of his run.

That's stupid fast! Gibbs would get pulled over in a school zone moving like that.

Not to be outdone (by himself, of course), Gibbs decided to put a couple grown men on ice skates on a nifty little catch and run to set up the Lions in the red zone.

I would just like to remind everyone that those two Bucs defenders are professional athletes who get paid to tackle other players for a living, and Jahmyr Gibbs made them look like junior varsity defensive linemen.

It's also worth noting that Gibbs finished off this same drive with a rushing touchdown just for good measure.

Look at the vision! The patience! The footwork!

Gibbs is having a night most running backs in the NFL would kill for, but he looks like he's just having another night at the office.

He already has over 200 yards of total offense and looks like he's showing no signs of slowing down.

In that vein, I'd just like to congratulate the Detroit Lions on being an absolute wagon.

I've really been enjoying cheering for them before they go from the lovable losers that made it big to insufferable juggernauts.

You know it's coming, too.

It happened to the Patriots in the 2000s and the Chiefs in the 2020s.

I expect the same from the Lions once they inevitably break through.

The Lions beat the Bucs, 24-9.