International Boxing Association Taking Legal Action Against Olympics After Transgender Mess In Paris

With President Donald Trump signing an executive order banning males from women's sports, the International Boxing Association (IBA) is taking legal action against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting won gold medals in women's boxing during the Paris Games.

According to a statement made by the IBA, a Russian-led boxing body, it will file criminal complaints against the IOC, which is Swiss-based, in Switzerland, France, and the United States.

The IBA previously banned Khelif and Yu-Ting from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships with the association's president, Umar Kremlev, explaining that after a "series of DNA tests" it was "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Kremlev told TASS News that the tests had proven the athletes in question "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

The IBA says that it notified the IOC of their findings and disqualifications, but the Olympic committee disregarded the information giving both fighters a pathway to earning gold medals and "denying opportunities to deserving female athletes" in the 2024 Olympics.

The IOC has consistently said that the two boxers complied with all rules for the Olympic tournament. It also claimed that the IBA's action is "just another example of IBA's campaign against the IOC which is ongoing since their recognition was withdrawn ... for issues related to governance, judging and refereeing as well as questions around their finances."

The IOC also reiterated on Monday that Khelif and Yu-Ting are "not transgender athletes."

A report from November 2024 cited a copy of a physical examination obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Auodia conducted on Khelif to verify the presence of a disorder of sexual development called 5-alpha reductase deficiency that is only found in biological males.

According to Auodia, the clinical report revealed that Khelif underwent an MRI where it was determined that the boxer did not have a uterus, but instead had internal testicles. A chromosomal test reportedly confirmed that Khelif has an XY karyotype and a hormone test revealed Khelif's level to be that typical of males.

As we noted in November, the report of an XY karyotype aligns with not only the IBA's findings before disqualifying Khelif from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships, but also that of Alan Abrahamson, an associate professor at USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism who said that he had viewed the results from tests administered by the IBA.