Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Brushes Off Latest Leaked Medical Report, Threatens Legal Action

Imane Khelif is threatening legal action against a French journalist who reported on a leaked medical report about the Algerian boxer. The report provided evidence that the Algerian athlete has XY chromosomes and is a biological male.

"We will meet with the French journalist in court," Khelif said, via NDTV .

Khelif — who won the gold medal in the women's welterweight division — was a controversial figure throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Algerian was previously removed from the Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023 because of a failed gender test.

Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), announced the disqualifications after he met with executives to discuss "fairness among athletes and professionalism." He said that after " a series of DNA-tests ," the IBA "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ignored that red flag and others, including reports that it was too dangerous for Khelif to spar with women during Olympic training, and allowed the Algerian to step into the ring and coast to a gold medal.

Last month, French journalist Djaffar Ait Auodia obtained a copy of a physical examination that was conducted on Khelif to verify the presence of a sexual development disorder (called 5-alpha reductase deficiency) that is only found in biological males.

READ: Medical Report Reveals Boxer Who Won Olympic Gold In Women's Division Has XY Chromosomes, 'Testicles'

According to Auodia, the clinical report revealed that Khelif underwent an MRI, where it was determined that the boxer did not have a uterus, but instead had internal testicles. A chromosomal test reportedly confirmed that Khelif has an XY karyotype, and a hormone test revealed Khelif's level to be that typical of males.

Imane Khelif Strikes Back After Leaked Medical Report

The IOC — which repeatedly defended Khelif's right to participate in the women's boxing event — confirmed to Fox News Digital that the boxer is taking legal action against Auodia.

"We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting," the IOC said. "The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing, or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed."

It's unclear whether Khelif is citing defamation or privacy issues as grounds for legal action against the journalist.

Khelif also previously filed a lawsuit against various public figures — including Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling — for "cyberbullying" in the wake of the Olympic backlash.