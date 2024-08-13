Elon Musk And J.K. Rowling Named In A Lawsuit Filed By Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif

X and Tesla head Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling have both been named in a new lawsuit filed in France by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Khelif infamously failed a gender test administered by the International Boxing Association that led to disqualification from the World Boxing Championships, only to be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Shockingly, Khelif won the gold medal in the Women's Welterweight Boxing category, after punching a female boxer so hard she withdrew after just 46 seconds.

READ: Olympic Boxer 'Pretending To Be' A Woman Pummels Opponent In 46 Seconds, Makes Her Cry

The lawsuit claims that Musk and Rowling engaged in "acts of aggravated cyber harassment," and asks authorities to investigate "whoever it feels necessary."

Khelif's lawyer, Nabil Boudi, said the lawsuit "could target personalities overseas," and that "the prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech has the possibility to make requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries."

That's where we're at with free speech, lawsuits in foreign countries attempting to hold individuals accountable for sharing their opinions.

Elon Musk, JK Rowling Named For Sharing Opinions On Khelif

Even former President Donald Trump was mentioned by Boudi, "Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution."

Why not just sue the whole world for correctly stating that Khelif reportedly has XY chromosomes and should not have been in the women's competition? Why not sue reality for not conforming to the delusional beliefs of an athlete intent on personal glory ahead of competitive fairness?

READ: Media Outlets Are Grossly Misleading Readers On XY Boxer Imane Khelif

Given the lawsuit was filed in France, and the recent track record in Europe on free speech is atrocious, to say the least, this could indeed prove problematic for Musk, Rowling, maybe even Trump. And definitely for reality and biology.