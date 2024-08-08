Media Outlets Are Grossly Misleading Readers On XY Boxer Imane Khelif

The controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is arguably the most culturally significant story emanating from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yet readers of most legacy news outlets are likely unaware of the key details.

"Boxer Imane Khelif dominant again, into gold medal bout," says an ESPN headline from Tuesday. The article goes on to say Khelif has faced "scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender."

The AP used similar phrasing, headlining a story "Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions."

As did ABC News, saying "Algerians rally behind gold medal hopeful Imane Khelif amid gender misconceptions."

And many other outlets, including NBC and CBS.

While there are some "misconceptions" about Khelif – this situation is unusual and inherently confusing – the outlets are burying the lede.

Nowhere in the stories mentioned do the outlets mention some very basic facts about Khelif; facts critical to the story.

According to the International Boxing Association (IBA) Khelif failed a genetic test and has XY chromosomes. Khelif likely tested for XY chromosomes due to a condition known as DSD (difference in sex development) that naturally causes elevated testosterone.

Khelif's male chromosomes are an obvious edge over female fighters. That's a pretty important detail to omit, is it not?

Outlets like ESPN and the AP grossly misrepresent the story by not telling readers about Khelif's failed test and chromosomes. The legacy media's coverage of the story is shameful, as is the case for far too many polarizing topics.

Earlier this week, the AP blamed the outrage on "racism and slavery." Yes, you read that correctly. NBC, the network carrying the Olympics in America, has also failed to provide viewers the full context of Khelif's situation. "The Daily Show" blamed the controversy on "right-wing culture warriors," claiming Khelif is "just another woman."

It's all a game of deception.

The story is not that people may have used the wrong terminology to describe Khelif, racism, sexism, or right-wing politics. Those are all mere diversions. The story is that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows Khelif to punch women in the face for sport, despite having clear biological advantages.