Italian Boxer Ousted From Olympic Spotlight By Male Competitor Imane Khelif Proves She Got Cheated

Competing at the Paris Olympics in August, female Italian boxer Angela Carini fell victim on a global stage for being forced to compete against Imane Khelif — born a man, with XY chromosomes to prove it.

Carini had the skills to go all the way but suffered a loss to the male competitor out of Algeria; thus the conversation continued about the dangers of lost opportunities and safety when men are allowed to compete against women in sports.

Women's rights activists threw up their hands at the injustice; watching Khelif compete his way to Olympic gold.

Months later, Carini won her eighth Italian boxing title — reminding audiences that Khelif's superiority was not based on skill but on biology.

"Tonight was my revenge," Carini said (relayed by The Telegraph) after her latest win – a not-so-subtle nod to her infamous bout with Khelif at the Olympics.

The power of Khelif made Carini bow out of their fight on Aug. 1 less than a minute into the bout, which also shined a spotlight on the IOC's cowardice for allowing Khelif to compete in women's boxing.

The image of Carini kneeling on the canvas and crying was jarring. The Italian boxer called Khelif'a punches the most powerful she's absorbed in her boxing career.

Even 18-time tennis champ and staunch liberal Martina Navratilova spoke up against Khelif's inclusion. Martina also congratulated Carini on her eighth title. She posted on X, "Carini was robbed. Imane should have never been allowed to compete as a woman."

