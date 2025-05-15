Indianapolis Colts Delete Schedule Release Video After Mocking Opponents Including Tyreek Hill In Arrest

The race for attention among people running the social media accounts for NFL teams is quite heated on the league's schedule release night because many want to seem innovative and entertaining. But that got the Indianapolis Colts folks in trouble.

The Colts deleted their Minecraft-themed schedule release video within an hour of debuting it on their X platform Wednesday evening.

Colts Mum About Deleting Video

The club has not said why the video was deleted and is gone from more views. But as multiple people preserved it before it disappeared we all get a chance to view it anyway.

And this just in: it's stupid in multiple ways.

It's also irreverent and perhaps insensitive in some 2025-people-are-easily-triggered respects.

But it's not necessarily offensive.

Perhaps the most obvious reason the video was deleted was the depiction of the Colts regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. The video references that game by depicting Miami receiver Tyreek Hill as a dolphin in the ocean apparently being stopped by a Coast Guard cutter.

Colts Mocking Hill's History With Cops?

Hill, you'll recall, was stopped, forced out of his car, and placed in handcuffs outside Hard Rock Stadium by Miami-Dade police mere hours before Miami's 2024 regular-season opener.

Hill, you'll also recall, mocked the pregame run-in with cops when he scored a touchdown in that season-opening victory.

All the chargers were eventually dropped.

Hill also dealt with police when his mother-in-law called Sunny Isle Police, claiming she feared for the safety of her daughter Keeta Hill, who happened to be planning a divorce filing against the receiver at the time.

No charges were filed in that incident and police told OutKick that Hill had committed no crime.

Hill Had Police Called On Him

But his reputation may have made it onto the Colts video and was eventually deemed to be distasteful by someone in the organization.

Is that enough to have the video deleted? Did Colts executives or the football braintrust decide it best not to mock Hill's episodes with law enforcement?

Maybe.

Or maybe the deletion was about a host of jabs the video takes at NFL players and teams the Colts will play.

The video, for example, portrayed Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as a "chicken jockey."

Patrick Mahomes As A Frog

And it showed Pat Mahomes Sr. and former major league pitcher John Rocker squaring off in a boxing ring – again the video stealing from actual events – before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, represented by a frog, jumps into the ring to intervene in the fight.

Yes, Rocker and Mahomes Sr. had an episode.

And, yes, Mahomes has been playfully accused of sounding like Kermit The Frog by opponents. A joke that is not funny in the Mahomes household.

So all of this is now gone from the Colts timeline.

Pity the social media coordinator for the team because that person is likely going to get a stern career-chat on Thursday.